'Miracle' Thieves Targeting Elderly Bus Passengers Arrested In Beed

Maharashtra police have successfully apprehended a notorious trio in Beed district, who allegedly targeted and stole from elderly bus passengers by deceptively performing 'miracles'.

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Key Points Three men were arrested in Beed, Maharashtra, on Saturday for allegedly stealing from elderly bus passengers.

The accused, identified as Asif Ajit Madari, Afzal Salim Madari, and Hussain Hasan Madari, were apprehended on Friday.

They targeted solitary, elderly commuters at bus stands, using sleight of hand under the pretext of performing miracles to steal valuables like a gold ring on September 29.

Police recovered the stolen gold ring and seized two motorcycles used by the repeat offenders.

Three men have been arrested in Maharashtra's Beed district for allegedly stealing from elderly bus passengers under the pretext of performing miracles, police said on Saturday.

Modus Operandi And Arrest

The trio, identified as Asif Ajit Madari (22), Afzal Salim Madari (28) and Hussain Hasan Madari (27), were taken into custody following an operation in Majalgaon tehsil on Friday, they said.

Police launched a probe after a senior citizen lodged a complaint about the theft of his gold ring on September 29, when he was waiting for a bus to visit his daughter in Wadwani after travelling from Partur.

Three men approached him, gained his confidence, and claimed that they could demonstrate miraculous feats. Using sleight of hand, they stole his gold ring, an official said, citing the FIR.

Police subsequently launched a probe and arrested the accused, whom they described as repeat offenders.

"The gang rode on two-wheelers from Nashik to bus stands in Majalgaon and surrounding areas. They specifically targeted solitary, elderly commuters," a police official said, adding that they have recovered the stolen ring and seized two motorcycles used in the crime.