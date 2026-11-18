Police in Latur have arrested three individuals, including a money lender, for allegedly threatening a businessman who refused to pay an exorbitant additional Rs 3 crore in interest on a loan, highlighting the dangers of unregulated money lending practices.

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Key Points Three individuals, including money lender Ganesh Bomne, were arrested in Latur for allegedly threatening a businessman.

The businessman, Avinash Kamdar, had repaid Rs 1.25 crore on a Rs 1 crore loan but was demanded an additional Rs 3 crore.

Upon refusal, the accused allegedly threatened to kill Kamdar, abused him, and seized his land documents.

The arrests were made under the Maharashtra Money-Lending (Regulation) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Tuesday.

Police investigation into the alleged extortion and threats is currently underway.

The MIDC police here have arrested three people for allegedly threatening to kill a businessman for refusing to pay an additional Rs 3 crore to a money lender.

Details Of The Alleged Extortion

Ganesh Bomne (54), Swapnil Saraf (21) and Sunil Kharose were booked under relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Money-Lending (Regulation) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Tuesday, said a police official.

A complaint in this regard had been filed by Latur resident Avinash Kamdar, Inspector Sudhir Suryawanshi told PTI.

Bomne had lent Rs 1 crore to Kamdar at an interest rate of 1 per cent per month, the complaint said.

He repaid Rs 1.25 crore, but the accused demanded another Rs 3 crore towards interest, Kamdar alleged.

When he refused to pay the additional amount, the accused allegedly threatened to kill him. They also allegedly barged into his office, abused him and took away documents related to his land, the complaint stated.

Further investigation is underway, the police official said.