Three Arrested For Exhuming Skeletons For Medical Institute

Police in Raichur, Karnataka, have apprehended three individuals, including a cemetery worker and medical institute staff, for their alleged involvement in exhuming and selling human skeletal remains for academic use, exposing a disturbing racket.

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Key Points Three men were arrested on Sunday in Raichur for allegedly exhuming and stealing human skeletal remains from a cemetery.

The accused include Veeresh, a cemetery worker, and Raju and Afsar, both employees at a private medical institute.

Veeresh allegedly sold the skeletal remains for Rs 3,000 per body, receiving an advance payment of Rs 700.

The illegal activity had been ongoing for a few months, with Veeresh targeting bodies buried for at least six months.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway.

Three men were arrested for allegedly exhuming and stealing buried human skeletal remains from a cemetery here to supply the bones to a private medical institution for academic purposes, police said on Monday.

Investigation Uncovers Disturbing Racket

The accused were identified as Veeresh, a cemetery worker, Raju and Afsar, both employees at the medical institute in Raichur town, they said.

The incident came to light days ago when two local residents allegedly spotted a duo digging up a skeleton at the graveyard and placing the bones in a plastic cover, police said.

According to police, when the locals attempted to approached them, the suspects allegedly fled the spot but they managed to recognise the cemetery worker whom they confronted the next day during which he confessed to his offence.

During investigation, Veeresh allegedly admitted to digging up and selling skeletal remains for the use of medical students. He was allegedly given Rs 3,000 for the skeletal remains of each body and provided with an advance payment of Rs 700, a senior police officer said.

Veeresh told investigators that the activity had been going on for a few months. Being a cemetery worker, he knew where bodies had been buried and targeted those that had been buried for at least six months, he said.

He allegedly sold the skeletal remains to earn money for liquor and other personal expenses, the officer said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in connection with the incident, and all three accused were arrested on Sunday, police said.

Further investigation is underway to unearth the extent of this racket and whether any other staff members of the medical institution or other colleges were also involved, they added.