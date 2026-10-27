Three Arrested In Bengaluru Road Rage Murder Case

Discover the details of a tragic road rage incident in Bengaluru's Electronic City where three individuals have been arrested following the death of Ranjith Kumar Sahu, who was fatally struck and dragged by a car after intervening in an altercation.

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Key Points Three men were arrested on Monday in connection with a fatal road rage incident in Bengaluru's Electronic City.

The victim, Ranjith Kumar Sahu, was killed after being hit by a car and dragged for nearly 150 metres on October 21.

Sahu intervened in an altercation after a car approached his friends at high speed, leading to the fatal assault.

Police registered a case and continued investigation after Sahu succumbed to his injuries on October 22.

The three accused, Ajay Rabidas, Sajal Namasudra, and Bijoy Ray, confessed to the crime on October 24, with one more person still absconding.

Three men were arrested for their alleged involvement in a road rage incident in which a man was killed after being hit by a car and dragged for nearly 150 metres in Electronic City here, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Ranjith Kumar Sahu, a native of Bihar who worked as a cook at a paying guest accommodation in BTM Layout, they said.

Fatal Road Rage Incident Unfolds

The incident occurred on October 21 within the limits of Electronic City Police Station, police said.

According to police, Ranjith had gone to Electronic City with his friends to celebrate the Dussehra festival. At around 1.50 am, when the complainant Nitish Mukhiya and his friends were crossing the road at Pragathi Nagar near Ganesh Temple, a white car approached them at high speed.

When Nitish gestured to the driver to slow down, the occupants allegedly stopped the vehicle and assaulted him, a senior police officer said.

Victim Dragged, Succumbs To Injuries

When Sahu intervened to stop the altercation, the accused allegedly hit him with the car and dragged him for around 100 to 150 metres before abandoning him on the Hosur Service Road, he said.

Sahuh, who sustained severe injuries, was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, he said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Electronic City Police Station and an investigation was initiated, police said.

On October 22, Nitish appeared at the police station and submitted a further statement informing the police that Sahu had succumbed to his injuries despite medical treatment.

Arrests Made, Search For Fourth Accused Continues

Following the further statement seeking legal action against the accused, the investigation was continued, police said.

During the investigation, police gathered information from various sources and informants.

On October 24, the three accused, identified as Ajay Rabidas, Sajal Namasudra and Bijoy Ray, were taken into custody and questioned. During interrogation, they confessed to the crime, the officer said.

One more person allegedly involved in the incident is absconding, and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend him, police said.