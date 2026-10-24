Why Labourers Pelted Stones At Vande Bharat Express

Three labourers have been arrested in Surat for allegedly pelting stones at the Vande Bharat Express, causing damage to windows and raising concerns about railway safety.

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Key Points Three labourers were arrested on Friday evening in Surat for allegedly pelting stones at the Vande Bharat Express.

The incident, which occurred around 11.30 pm on October 18, damaged three glass panes of two windows and the pantry car of Coach C-6.

No passengers or staff members were injured during the stone-pelting incident.

The accused, identified as Golu Kumar Chaudhary, Sandesh Kumar, and Mantosh Mukhiya, confessed to throwing stones "for fun."

They have been booked under Section 153 of the Railways Act for endangering railway safety.

Three labourers from Bihar have been arrested for allegedly throwing stones at the Vande Bharat Express near Surat "for fun" and damaging windows, police said on Saturday.

Vande Bharat Express Incident Details

The incident took place around 11.30 pm on October 18 between Utran and Surat.

Coach C-6 of 26904 Udaipur City-Surat Vande Bharat Express was hit by stones from the eastern side, the police said.

Three glass panes of two windows covering seats 40, 41, 42, 60, 61, and 62 and the pantry car were damaged, but no passenger or staff member was injured.

"The accused, identified as Golu Kumar Chaudhary (22), Sandesh Kumar (18) and Mantosh Mukhiya (18), were arrested on Friday evening on the basis of CCTV footage," said Railway Police Inspector Dinesh Yadav.

"All three stated that they had thrown stones at the train for fun," he added.

Hailing from Bihar, the accused had been working at a factory near the tracks for the past two years, the inspector said, adding that they were booked under Section 153 of the Railways Act (endangering the safety of persons travelling by railway by a willful act or omission).