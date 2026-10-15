Occult Ritual Scam: How Fake Tantric Duped Elderly Man Of Lakhs

Discover how a 79-year-old man in northeast Delhi was allegedly defrauded of over Rs 39 lakh and lost Rs 15 lakh in gold jewellery by a fake tantric and his accomplices promising to unearth ancestral treasure through occult rituals.

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Key Points Three men, including a fake tantric, were arrested on Thursday for allegedly cheating a 79-year-old man in northeast Delhi.

The victim was defrauded of approximately Rs 39.3 lakh in cash and UPI payments, and gold jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh was stolen during staged occult rituals.

The accused gained the elderly man's trust by showing a genuine gold coin and promising to recover buried ancestral treasure.

The main accused, Tahsin alias Krishna Pandit, was traced to Muzaffarnagar and arrested, along with accomplices Shoaib Ali and Mahakader Khan.

Police recovered Rs 2.73 lakh in cash, an SUV, tantric clothing, and other items, suspecting the use of multiple identities and staged rituals to defraud victims.

Three men, including one posing as a tantric, have been arrested for allegedly cheating a 79-year-old man of around Rs 39.3 lakh on the pretext of extracting buried ancestral gold through occult rituals in northeast Delhi, police said on Thursday. Gold jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh was also stolen from his house during the rituals, they said.

How The Fraud Unfolded

The accused allegedly gained the elderly man's confidence by showing him a genuine gold coin and promising to recover buried ancestral treasure. They induced him to make cash and UPI payments before allegedly staging a ritual at his residence and stealing jewellery from his cupboard, police said.

The accused have been identified as Tahsin alias Krishna Sharma alias Krishna Pandit (48), a resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh; Shoaib Ali (40), a resident of Dasna in Ghaziabad; and Mahakader Khan (48), a resident of Paschim Midnapur in West Bengal.

According to police, the case was registered at the Seemapuri police station on the complaint of Girijesh Singh, who alleged that the accused cheated him of approximately Rs 39 lakh through cash and UPI transactions.

On the night of August 4, the accused allegedly conducted a ritual at his residence using steel pots containing soil and fake gold biscuits. The complainant alleged that he was administered a sedative and became unconscious. When he regained consciousness, he found that gold jewellery worth around Rs 15 lakh had gone missing from his cupboard.

Arrests And Recoveries

Following technical surveillance and analysis of leads, police traced the alleged main accused, who had been posing as Krishna Pandit, to Amba Vihar in Muzaffarnagar. His identity was established as Tahsin, and he was arrested, police said.

During the investigation, Shoaib Ali and Mahakader Khan were also arrested for allegedly introducing the complainant to the fake tantric and facilitating the subsequent transactions.

Police recovered Rs 2.73 lakh in cash, an SUV allegedly used in the crime, tantric clothing, 11 rings, two Aadhaar cards bearing the names of Tahsin and Krishna Sharma, a PAN card, an ATM card and two mobile phones.

Investigators suspect that the accused used multiple identities and staged occult rituals to gain the confidence of victims and induce them to part with money and valuables.