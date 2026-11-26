Delhi Police have dismantled an interstate cyber fraud syndicate, arresting three individuals from Rajasthan who impersonated hotel staff online to swindle a 61-year-old man out of Rs 1.58 lakh, with the group linked to over 100 similar cases nationwide.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Delhi Police arrested three men from Rajasthan for operating an interstate cyber fraud syndicate.

The syndicate impersonated Bengaluru hotel staff via a fake online contact number, defrauding a 61-year-old man of Rs 1.58 lakh on November 12.

Victims were tricked into sharing credit card details and OTPs after being asked for a nominal booking confirmation fee.

The investigation linked the syndicate to 101 complaints across 18 states, involving an alleged fraud amount of around Rs 33 lakh.

Police recovered gold coins, branded jackets, cash, mobile phones, and bank kits allegedly used in the fraud.

Three men have been arrested for allegedly running an interstate cyber fraud syndicate that impersonated staff of a reputed hotel in Bengaluru through a fake contact number listed online and cheated a 61-year-old man of Rs 1.58 lakh, Delhi Police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Faij (19), Najim (21) and Vishnu (21), are residents of Deeg district in Rajasthan and were arrested from Jaipur.

The case came to light after the complainant approached the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, alleging that he was cheated while trying to book a room at a hotel in Bengaluru on November 12.

How The Fraud Unfolded

"The complainant searched for the hotel's contact number online and called a number listed there. The person who answered allegedly impersonated a hotel representative and sought a nominal payment of Rs 10 for booking confirmation," a senior police officer said.

The fraudster induced the victim into sharing his credit card details, CVV and one-time passwords (OTPs), following which three unauthorised transactions were carried out, including one of Rs 6,980 on an online shopping platform and two transactions of Rs 75,892 each on online shopping platform, resulting in a loss of Rs 1.58 lakh, police said.

Investigation And Recovery

An e-FIR was registered on November 13 and an investigation was launched. During the probe, police found that the fraudsters had used multiple SIM cards procured on fake identities in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The cheated money was allegedly used to purchase two gold coins weighing five grams each and two expensive branded jackets, which were delivered at locations in Rajasthan.

A police team tracked the accused to Jaipur and Bharatpur after analysing mobile phone records, delivery details, CCTV footage and local digital payment transactions.

"Teams recovered the two gold coins, two branded jackets, Rs 61,000 in cash, eight mobile phones and bank account kits allegedly used in the fraud. Chats and other digital evidence were also seized," the officer said.

Nationwide Impact And Links

Further investigation revealed that 101 complaints registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal across 18 states, involving an alleged fraud amount of around Rs 33 lakh, were linked to the syndicate through the IMEI numbers and SIM cards of the recovered devices.

"Of these, 27 complaints were from Maharashtra, 10 from Gujarat, eight each from Delhi and Kerala, and six each from Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka," the officer added.

Najim was also found to be involved in a similar cyber fraud case registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in NIT Faridabad in 2024.