Delhi Police Uncover Major Fake Helicopter Booking Scam Targeting Pilgrims

Delhi Police have arrested three individuals, including a B.Tech student, for allegedly running sophisticated fake helicopter booking websites that defrauded pilgrims across India of approximately Rs 10 lakh.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police arrested three individuals, including a B.Tech student, for operating fake helicopter booking websites.

The fraudsters cheated pilgrims nationwide using sites like "irctc-helicopter.com" and "irctc-heliyatra.com".

The scam involved online advertisements and led to approximately 30 complaints and Rs 10 lakh in fraud.

Technical investigation, including analysis of bank accounts and IP logs, led to arrests in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Authorities recovered multiple electronic devices and are continuing investigations to identify more victims.

Three persons, including a B.Tech student, have been arrested for allegedly operating fake helicopter booking websites and cheating pilgrims across the country by posing as authorised pilgrimage travel service providers, Delhi Police said on Thursday.

The arrests were made following a complaint from a victim who was duped of Rs 20,000 while attempting to book helicopter services through fraudulent websites impersonating legitimate travel booking platforms, they said.

According to the police, the accused had created and managed fake websites, including "irctc-helicopter.com" and "irctc-heliyatra.com", to lure customers seeking helicopter bookings for religious pilgrimages and tourist destinations, police said in a statement.

The websites were promoted through online advertisements on social media platforms to attract unsuspecting users.

How The Cyber Fraud Unfolded

Police said a case was registered on May 21 under relevant provisions and a detailed investigation was launched.

"Analysis of bank accounts, money trails, domain registrations, e-mail records, IP logs and other technical evidence helped investigators identify the suspects," it read.

Based on technical surveillance and local intelligence, Omprakash Kumar and Rohit Kumar were arrested from Bihar's Nalanda district.

During interrogation, they revealed the involvement of Shreyansh Tiwari alias Shivam, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur and a B.Tech student, who police said developed and managed the fake websites and digital advertisements.

B.Tech Student's Role And Wider Impact

"Shivam was later arrested from Greater Noida. The team found that the group's digital infrastructure was linked to nearly 30 complaints registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) from different states and Union Territories, involving fraud amounting to around Rs 10 lakh," the statement said.

Police recovered eight mobile phones, two laptops, an iPad, multiple ATM and debit cards, and digital evidence related to the cyber fraud operation.

Further investigation is underway to identify additional victims and possible associates of the accused, police added.