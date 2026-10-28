How Delhi Police Uncovered A Cyber Fraud Network

Delhi Police have apprehended three individuals in connection with a cyber fraud case, where victims were lured into fake investment schemes and money was channelled through provided bank accounts.

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Key Points Delhi Police arrested three men, Shoaib, Mohd Ovesh, and Mohd Adil, for allegedly facilitating a cyber fraud.

The arrests stemmed from a complaint by Mohan Govind, who lost Rs 88,784 after being lured into a fake online investment scheme.

Police traced Rs 30,000 of the fraudulent amount to Shoaib's bank account, leading to his apprehension on October 25.

Further investigation led to the apprehension of Mohd Ovesh and Mohd Adil for their alleged roles in providing bank account details for illicit transactions.

Investigations are currently underway to examine the roles of the accused, trace the remaining fraudulent amount, and identify ultimate beneficiaries.

Three men were arrested for allegedly facilitating a cyber fraud by providing bank account details to receive fraudulent payments, with police recovering three mobile phones from them, officials said on Wednesday.

Unravelling The Fraudulent Scheme

The case came to light after a 41-year-old complainant, Mohan Govind, was contacted through an online messaging application and lured into investing money on the pretext of earning attractive returns, police said.

Believing the inducement, the complainant transferred Rs 88,784 to three bank accounts, following which an FIR was registered in northeast Delhi on October 24, they said.

Investigation And Apprehensions

During the investigation, police traced Rs 30,000 of the suspected fraud amount to a bank account held in the name of Shoaib, 26, a resident of Khureji Khas in east Delhi.

Based on an analysis of banking details, transaction trails and other evidence, the police apprehended Shoaib on October 25. During questioning, he allegedly disclosed that he had handed over his bank account to his friend, Mohd Ovesh, 22, police said.

Further investigation led to the apprehension of Ovesh, who allegedly disclosed his connection with Mohd Adil, 31. Adil was subsequently apprehended for his alleged role in passing bank account details to other persons for receiving fraudulent payments, they said.

Ongoing Police Probe

The police are examining the roles of the three accused through banking records, digital evidence and statements recorded during the investigation. The transaction trails of the remaining amount and the identities of the ultimate beneficiaries are being verified, officials said.

No previous criminal involvement of the accused has been found during verification so far, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.