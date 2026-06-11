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Home  » News » Delhi Police Bust Farmhouse Party With Illegal Arms, Arrest 3

Delhi Police Bust Farmhouse Party With Illegal Arms, Arrest 3

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 11, 2026 22:28 IST

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Delhi Police have arrested three individuals following a raid on a Siraspur farmhouse birthday party, where illegal firearms, ammunition, liquor, and hookahs were seized after reports of celebratory firing.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested three men for alleged celebratory firing at a birthday party in a Siraspur farmhouse.
  • The raid uncovered illegal firearms, including a semi-automatic pistol and a country-made pistol, along with ammunition.
  • Liquor bottles, beer cans, and flavoured hookahs were also seized from the party venue.
  • The farmhouse owner, Dilbagh Singh, has prior criminal involvement under the BNS and Arms Act.
  • A case has been registered under the BNS, Arms Act, Excise Act, and COTPA, with further investigation ongoing.

Officials said on Thursday that police arrested three men after alleged celebratory firing during a birthday party at a farmhouse in the Siraspur area, recovering illegal firearms, ammunition, liquor and hookahs from the premises.

The incident came to light after police received a PCR call regarding gunfire at Zile Singh Farm near the railway crossing in outernorth Delhi's Siraspur around 11:35 pm on June 9, officials said. A police team reached the spot and found that a birthday celebration was underway.

 

Police Recover Illegal Weapons And Contraband

During inspection of the lawn, officers recovered 27 empty 7.65 mm calibre cartridges. During searches of the farmhouse and surrounding area, they also found a semi-automatic pistol along with three live cartridges, a country-made pistol (desi katta), an airgun with four dummy cartridges, 19 live .32 bore cartridges, two live 12 bore cartridges, and an empty magazine. Officials also seized liquor bottles, beer cans and flavoured hookahs from the venue.

Police detained the farmhouse owner, Dilbagh Singh (50), along with Himanshu Rana (27) and Manish Jangra alias Golu (29), all residents of Siraspur. Record verification revealed that Dilbagh has previous criminal involvement under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS, Arms Act, Excise Act and the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). The three accused were produced before a court, which remanded them to two days' police custody for further interrogation. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the weapons' source and the role of others involved in the incident.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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