Inside The Punjab Police Operation Busting An Illegal Arms Module

Punjab Police have dismantled an illegal arms module in Patiala, arresting three individuals and seizing a significant cache of weapons, with investigations pointing to Madhya Pradesh as the source.

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Key Points Punjab Police successfully busted an illegal arms module in Patiala on Saturday.

Three individuals were arrested in connection with the module.

Authorities recovered nine .32-calibre pistols, 10 live cartridges, and 16 magazines from the accused.

Preliminary investigations indicate the seized weapons were procured from Madhya Pradesh.

Further investigation is ongoing to identify all individuals involved and establish the network's full scope.

Punjab Police busted an illegal arms module and arrested three persons in Patiala, a top police officer said on Saturday.

Patiala Police Seize Illegal Weapons

Patiala police allegedly recovered nine .32-calibre pistols, 10 live cartridges and 16 magazines from their possession.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the weapons were allegedly procured from Madhya Pradesh.

Further investigation is underway to establish the complete forward and backward linkages and identify other persons involved in the illegal arms network, he said in a post on X.