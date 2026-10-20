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Negligence Led To Tragedy: Three Arrested After Dandiya Event Collapse

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 20, 2026 19:10 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Three individuals have been arrested following the tragic collapse of a lighting truss at a Dandiya event in a Hyderabad engineering college, which resulted in the death of a student and injuries to 22 others, highlighting severe safety negligence.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Three people were arrested on Tuesday in connection with a student's death after a lighting truss collapsed at a Dandiya event.
  • The incident on October 17 at an engineering college in Nadergul injured 22 students, with one fatality.
  • A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was registered against event organisers and college management.
  • Preliminary investigation revealed the temporary truss structure was erected with only two pillars instead of the required four, lacking necessary safety precautions.
  • Seven accused were identified, with three surrendering on Tuesday and four currently absconding.

Three people were on Tuesday arrested in connection with the death of a girl student after a lighting truss collapsed during a Dandiya event at an engineering college in Nadergul near here, police said.

Investigation Into College Event Tragedy

The incident occurred on October 17 when the metal frame supporting the lighting, fell on students participating in the Dandiya event on the college campus, resulting in injuries to 22 of them.

 

One of the injured student was rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to injuries. Most of the students who suffered minor injuries were discharged and three are still undergoing treatment in the hospital, police said.

A case was registered on charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other relevant sections of BNS at Adibatla Police Station against the persons, who were engaged to organise the event and also those from the college management.

Police identified seven accused in connection with the incident and three of them surrendered at the police station on Tuesday and were arrested, DCP (Shamshabad Zone) B Rajesh said.

The remaining four are absconding and efforts were on to nab them.

According to preliminary investigation, the temporary truss structure was erected using only two pillars instead of the required four, and that necessary safety precautions were not followed during its installation.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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