Delhi Police have apprehended three individuals, including a main accused injured in a police encounter, for a firing incident at a Paharganj bar, revealing an alleged extortion plot to establish dominance and extort money from local businesses.

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Key Points Three men were arrested in connection with a firing incident at a bar in central Delhi's Paharganj, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused allegedly opened fire to instill fear and establish dominance for extorting money from bars and restaurants.

Main accused Satinder sustained a bullet injury in his left leg during an exchange of fire with police in Sonia Vihar.

Police recovered a sophisticated pistol, three empty cartridges, and two live cartridges from Satinder's possession.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of November 16 and 17, with police receiving information around 1 am on November 17.

Three men were arrested in connection with a firing incident at a bar in central Delhi's Paharganj, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused had allegedly opened fire to instill fear and establish dominance in the area to extort money from bars and restaurants, police said.

Extortion Motive Behind Bar Firing

The main accused, identified as Satinder alias Kanta (30), sustained a bullet injury in his left leg after he allegedly opened fire at the police team, prompting retaliation in self-defence, in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar, they said.

During the exchange of fire, the accused fired three rounds, two of which hit the bulletproof vest of Sub-Inspector Ravinder. The police team retaliated by firing two rounds, one of which hit Satinder, following which he was apprehended and taken to a hospital for treatment, a senior police officer said.

The police recovered a sophisticated pistol, three empty cartridges and two live cartridges from his possession, they added.

The two other accused, identified as Jitesh Gola (35) and Amit Gohar (22), were subsequently arrested.

The incident took place at a bar on Panchkuian Road on the intervening night of November 16 and 17. Police received information about the firing around 1 am on November 17.

According to the complaint, Satinder and Jitesh, along with their associates, arrived at the bar around 11.55 pm allegedly to extort money. Following an altercation with the complainant, they fired two rounds before fleeing while issuing threats, police said.

Police Encounter Leads To Main Accused's Arrest

The Crime Team inspected the spot and examined CCTV footage. One of the accused was purportedly seen firing near the main gate of the bar, following which an FIR was registered at Paharganj police station, they said.

During the investigation, police analysed CCTV footage, technical surveillance inputs and local intelligence to identify and trace the accused.

Specific information about Satinder's presence in Sonia Vihar led the police team there. But as they approached, he allegedly opened fire, leading to the exchange of gunfire, officials said.

Meanwhile, another team continued efforts to trace the remaining accused and arrested Jitesh and Amit, following raids at different locations, they added.

Investigation Uncovers Criminal Backgrounds

During interrogation, Satinder allegedly disclosed that the firing was intended to create fear and establish dominance in the market area to extort money from bars and restaurants operating in the locality, police said.

Satinder has six previous criminal cases registered against him, including murder, attempt to murder and Arms Act cases. Jitesh is also involved in three criminal cases, including an extortion case, while Amit has two previous cases registered against him.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the firearm, establish the sequence of events and probe the possible involvement of other associates, they added.