Email warns of bomb blasts at Bachchan home, Diljit Dosanjh concert

Mumbai is on high alert as security agencies investigate an email threatening bomb blasts at prominent locations including the Mayor's office, Amitabh Bachchan's residence, and Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming concert.

IMAGE: Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Photograph: @SrBachchan/X

Key Points Mumbai security agencies are on high alert following an email threatening bomb blasts at multiple locations.

Targets mentioned include Mayor Ritu Tawde's office, actor Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu home 'Jalsa', and singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert on November 27.

The email also warned of a grenade attack on a school on October 31 and made references to 'Khalistan'.

Law enforcement authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation and significantly stepped up security at all threatened sites.

Security agencies and the Mumbai police have been placed on high alert after an email sent to Mayor Ritu Tawde on Friday threatened bomb blasts at her office, actor Amitabh Bachchan's home and the venue of singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert, an official said.

Investigation Underway After Multiple Threats

The email claimed that a blast would take place in the mayor's office at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters at 3.11 pm. The premises were searched, but nothing suspicious was found, an official said.

According to police, the mail, also marked to Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi, warned of a grenade attack on a school on October 31 and threatened to target Bachchan's Juhu home 'Jalsa' between October 31 and November 27.

The email, which made references to 'Khalistan', also claimed that there would be an attack during the November 27 concert of singer Diljit Dosanjh in the Mahalaxmi Racecourse area.

Prompted by the threat, law enforcement authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation to verify the authenticity of the message, trace its origin, and identify the sender, the official said.

As a precautionary measure, instructions have been issued to significantly step up security and surveillance at the mayor's office, the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, prominent educational institutions across the city and all those places mentioned in the email, the official added.