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Why British Kashmiris Are Protesting Pakistani Forces In PoJK

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 15, 2026 01:31 IST

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Thousands of British Kashmiris have taken to the streets of London to protest alleged human rights abuses and crackdowns by Pakistani forces in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), demanding justice and supporting local resistance movements.

Key Points

  • Thousands of British Kashmiris protested in London against Pakistani forces' crackdown in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).
  • Protesters demanded human rights and action against alleged terrorism, supporting the Joint Awami Action Committee.
  • Concerns were raised over alleged civilian killings, harassment of women, and the use of force against peaceful demonstrators in PoJK.
  • The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has criticised the proscription of JAAC under anti-terrorism legislation.
  • India reiterates its stance that PoJK is an integral and inalienable part of India by virtue of its 1947 accession.

Thousands of British Kashmiris gathered at Parliament Square to march up to Trafalgar Square in London to protest against a crackdown by Pakistani forces in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The crowds waved banners and chanted slogans in favour of a "revolution" against the Pakistani forces in the region. They demanded human rights in support of the Joint Awami Action Committee in PoJK and action against "terrorism" being propagated in the region. Slogans of "Pakistan forces out" among others echoed at the protest.

British Kashmiris Demand Justice In PoJK

The protesters also raised concerns over alleged civilian killings, harassment of women and the use of force against peaceful protesters in PoJK. Calls for "justice" rang out as demonstrators waved placards to highlight recent unrest reported from the region. The protests follow similar demonstrations outside the Pakistani Consulate in Bradford earlier this week.

 

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is among the organisations to express serious concerns about the so-called regional government's decision to proscribe the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) under anti-terrorism legislation. Several civilians and policemen were killed during recent clashes between police and JAAC activists in PoJK's Rawalakot.

India maintains that Pakistan has been in illegal possession of Indian territory in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Reiterating its position, India has said the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India by virtue of the "complete, legal and irrevocable accession" of Jammu and Kashmir to India in 1947.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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