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Thousands Mourn J&K Policeman Slain By Terrorists

By UMAR GANIE July 23, 2026 10:24 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Thousands of people from Beerwah and nearby areas in central Kashmir's Budgam district gathered on July 22, 2026 to attend the funeral of policeman Ashiq Hussain, who was killed by terrorists in Anantnag.

Residents described it as one of the largest funeral gatherings the village has witnessed in recent years, reflecting the deep respect and grief for the slain officer.

Hussain sustained critical injuries after terrorists opened fire on a police party in Anantnag and was declared dead at the Government Medical College, Anantnag.

Following the attack, security forces launched an extensive search operation to track down those responsible.

Simultaneously, the Jammu and Kashmir police intensified anti-terror operations across the Union Territory, detaining more than 2,000 suspected over ground workers in coordinated raids aimed at dismantling terror-support networks.

Anantnag Terror Attack

IMAGE: Thousands of people from Beerwah and adjoining areas attend the funeral of policeman Ashiq Hussain who was killed in Anantnag terrorist attack, here and below. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

Key Points

  • Policeman Ashiq Hussain was killed in a terrorist attack in Anantnag on Tuesday.
  • Thousands of people from Beerwah and adjoining areas in Budgam district attended Hussain's funeral prayers, described as one of the largest in recent years.
  • Senior civil and police officials paid their last respects to the slain policeman.
  • Security forces have launched a search operation in Anantnag to trace the killers.

Anantnag Terror Attack

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Anantnag Terror Attack

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Anantnag Terror Attack

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Anantnag Terror Attack

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Anantnag Terror Attack

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Anantnag Terror Attack

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Terror Attack and Aftermath

Anantnag Terror Attack

IMAGE: A view of the site where terrorists opened fire on a police party near Lal Chowk in Anantnag, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Anantnag Terror Attack

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Anantnag Terror Attack

IMAGE: Family members grieve for policeman Ashiq Hussain, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Anantnag Terror Attack

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Anantnag Terror Attack

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Anantnag Terror Attack

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Anantnag Terror Attack

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Officials Pay Homage To Ashiq Hussain

Anantnag Terror Attack

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat with other senior police officials pays tribute to policeman Ashiq Hussain. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Anantnag Terror Attack

IMAGE: Security personnel at the site where a terrorist opened fire on a police party near Lal Chowk in Anantnag on July 22, 2026, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Anantnag Terror Attack

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Anantnag Terror Attack

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Counter-Terror Crackdown

Anantnag Terror Attack

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Anantnag Terror Attack

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Anantnag Terror Attack

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Anantnag Terror Attack

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Anantnag Terror Attack

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Anantnag Terror Attack

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

More News Coverage

Ashiq HussainKashmir PoliceAnantnag AttackMilitant AttackCounter Terror Operations

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