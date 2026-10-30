Glacial lake outburst in Bhutan triggers flash flood alert in Bengal, Assam

A Glacial Lake Outburst Flood in Bhutan has triggered a high alert and extensive evacuation efforts across North Bengal as authorities brace for potential flooding from the overflowing Mo Chhu and Sankosh rivers.

IMAGE: A Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) occurred at Lemthang in Bhutan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vyacheslav Argenberg/Wikimedia Commons

Key Points A Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) occurred at Lemthang in Bhutan, sending overflowing water downstream through the Mo Chhu River towards India's Sankosh River.

Authorities have issued a high alert across North Bengal, advising residents along the Sankosh River and its tributaries to immediately move to safer locations.

State Disaster Management Teams and NDRF have been activated, with approximately 4,000 to 5,000 people moved into shelters and over 6,000 relocated to safe areas.

Officials are closely monitoring the situation, expecting water to reach the plains within the next five to six hours, and have warned that the approaching water could carry dead fish and debris.

Despite a slight decrease in water flow intensity according to the latest information received, a red alert remains in effect for the Sankosh River system, with continuous coordination between Indian and Bhutanese authorities.

A Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) was reported at Lemthang in Bhutan, with overflowing water from the lake flowing downstream through the Mo Chhu River towards the Sankosh River, prompting authorities to issue a high alert across North Bengal and Assam.

High Alert And Evacuation Advisories

Residents living along the Sankosh River and its tributaries have been advised to immediately move to safer locations. People in the Darjeeling hills, Terai and Dooars regions have also been urged to remain alert in view of the possibility of flooding.

BJP MP from Darjeeling Raju Bista shared an alert regarding the development in a post on X, urging residents in vulnerable areas to take precautionary measures.

“A glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) has been reported at Lemthang in Bhutan. The overflowing water from the lake is flowing downwards through the Mofu River towards the Sunkosh River,” the post read.

“Therefore, everyone living in the catchment areas of the Sunkosh River and all its connected tributaries have been informed to move to a safe distance immediately to protect their lives. Everyone in our Darjeeling hills, Terai and Dooars region are requested to stay alert,” he added.

Assam Govt Monitoring Situation

The Assam government was closely monitoring the situation, with Dhubri district put on alert for possible downstream effects, officials said on Friday.

The Sankosh river, which flows through Dhubri district, could be affected by the flood, prompting authorities to step up vigilance and prepare for a possible rise in water levels, they said.

"The situation arising out of the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood in Bhutan is being closely monitored by HCM Dr @himantabiswa," the Chief Minister's Office said in a social media post.

"Team @dcofficedhubri is on ground and prepared to effectively deal with the downstream effects," it added.

An Assam State Disaster Management Authority spokesperson said the water level of the Sankosh river was steady as of 6.30 am.

The district administration and response forces were on alert to tackle any eventuality, he said.

A special advisory issued by the Ministry of Jal Shakti on Thursday for Assam and West Bengal said the Indian Embassy had reported a GLOF in Shintaphu Lake, located in the Punatsangchhu river basin in Bhutan.

A GLOF, also known as a jokulhlaup, is a sudden and potentially catastrophic flood that occurs when the natural dam holding back a glacial lake fails or is breached, releasing large volumes of water downstream.

Government Mobilises Disaster Response

Speaking about the preparedness measures, State Minister Nisith Pramanik said that reports had been received regarding the glacial lake outburst in Bhutan and that the overflowing water was moving towards the Sankosh River through the Mo Chhu River.

“Reports have just come in regarding a glacial lake outburst in Bhutan. Water from the lake is overflowing and flowing downstream into the Mo Chhu River, heading toward the Sankosh River. Residents living along the Sankosh River and its tributaries have been alerted; they are advised to move to a safe distance immediately to ensure their safety," Pramanik said.

He further said that the water was expected to reach the plains within the next five to six hours, raising concerns about significant flooding in the region.

"To manage the situation, the State Disaster Management Team has been activated, and the NDRF has also been notified. Disaster management volunteers have been instructed to be present on-site. The government is taking proactive measures and closely monitoring the situation to prevent any loss of life or property," he added.

Local Administration's Reassurance And Actions

Meanwhile, Alipurduar Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Shaw appealed to residents not to panic, stating that the administration was coordinating with Bhutanese authorities and various disaster response agencies to deal with the situation.

"First of all, I would like to tell the residents of the district that there is absolutely no need to panic. The situation is currently under control. We are in constant touch with the authorities in Bhutan. Our police team, the District Magistrate (DM) and the Block Development Officer (BDO) with their respective teams, along with all relevant agencies and stakeholders, are working together in close coordination," Shaw told ANI.

He said that the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was present in the area, while an NDRF team was also on its way. A Civil Defence team had additionally been deployed to assist in the preparedness measures.

"We have already moved approximately 4,000 to 5,000 people into shelters, utilising school buildings as relief centres. Additionally, more than 6,000 people have been relocated to safe areas," he said.

Shaw further stated that the intensity of the water flow had decreased slightly according to the latest information received, but the administration continued to remain on high alert.

"The police, the DM's office, and the BDO's office have made arrangements for dry food and drinking water. We have also ensured that other necessities, such as toilet facilities, are provided. We will wait to see what the situation looks like in two hours. We are fully prepared and ready to handle any emergency that may arise," he said.

He added that a red alert was in effect for the Sankosh River system, warning that the approaching water could carry dead fish and debris, including large pieces of wood and concrete.

"We expect to see water flowing through the Sankosh River, likely accompanied by dead fish, as well as large pieces of wood and concrete debris," Shaw said.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation, while disaster response teams and local administration officials remain on alert. Residents in vulnerable areas have been urged to follow official advisories.

With inputs from PTI