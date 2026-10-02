Thousands demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation at CJP rally in Mumbai

Thousands of activists and celebrities gathered at Mumbai's iconic Shivaji Park to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, raising critical questions about electoral transparency and the integrity of voter lists.

IMAGE: Thousands gathered at the CJP rally to demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, Mumbai, October 2, 2026. Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

Key Points Thousands protested at Mumbai's Shivaji Park, demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, despite police denying permission.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) organised the protest, supported by Shiv Sena-UBT and MNS, drawing activists and celebrities like Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah.

Protesters raised concerns about transparency in CEC appointments and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

The CJP's demands include freezing the 2025 voter list to prevent further tampering and ensuring accountability in election processes.

The Election Commission later clarified that all decisions, including those on electoral roll revisions, were taken unanimously by the three-member commission.

Despite the police denying permission, thousands of young men and women gathered on Friday for the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Shivaji Park in Mumbai demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

While the police and security forces were deployed in the central Mumbai area in large numbers and entry routes from the nearby Dadar railway station were barricaded, protesters managed to reach the ground, famous for landmark political rallies.

Prominent Figures Join The Agitation

They were carrying the tricolour and placards with messages such as "Gyanu, Tujha Democracy Var Bharosa Nay Kay?" (Gyanesh, don't you trust democracy), "Gyanesh BRO, JUST RESIGN" and "Gaddaar Gyaanu Must Go".

IMAGE: Comedian Raunak Rajani at the CJP rally at Shivaji Park, Mumbai, October 2, 2026. Photograph: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com

Activists from groups such as the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students' Federation (AISF) were present, so also were veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah and singer Vishal Dadlani.

Activist Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson, was also present.

Addressing the protesters, CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke said the Narendra Modi-led central government was so "incompetent" that they had to launch another protest within two months of the Jantar Mantar agitation over the NEET leak issue.

He also dared Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to send the protesters to jail.

Political Support And Local Reactions

The Shiv Sena-UBT and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), which enjoy significant support in the Dadar area, have extended support to the CJP's agitation.

IMAGE: Film director Vishal Bhardwaj at the CJP rally in Mumbai, October 2, 2026. Photograph: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com

Some residents of the area voiced opposition to the protest taking place in their neighbourhood.

Police officials said they were closely monitoring the situation to maintain law and order and ensure that traffic remains unaffected.

Earlier in the day, Dipke paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in south Mumbai to mark the birth anniversary of the father of the nation.

Core Demands And Commission's Response

The CJP has demanded transparency in the appointment of the CEC and called for freezing of the 2025 voter list, saying it should not be "tampered with further".

The CJP announced its protest demanding CEC Kumar's resignation after recent media reports found that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections on at least 14 occasions over 10 months to decisions and orders related to the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls, some of which they said were issued without their knowledge.

The Election Commission later clarified that the three-member commission took all decisions, including those relating to the SIR, unanimously.