'Those who study are left behind, those who pay money get through'

Students, parents, and competitive exam aspirants converged at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, organised by supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), to vociferously protest the Indian education system's recurring examination controversies, result uncertainties, and a perceived lack of accountability.

IMAGE: Hundred of people gather at Cockroach Janta Party's sit-in protest demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in New Delhi, June 6, 2026. Photograph:@Cockroachisback/X

Key Points A protest organised by supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar saw students, parents, and aspirants voice concerns over India's education system.

Participants highlighted recurring controversies around examinations, uncertainty over results, and a lack of accountability from authorities as major issues.

Many expressed disappointment with both ruling and opposition parties, feeling that issues affecting young people are not receiving adequate attention.

Parents shared the immense pressure students face, with one mother noting her daughters' worries about their future due to exam cancellations and admissions uncertainty.

The protest also reflected broader political dissatisfaction, with some attendees seeking new issue-based platforms and political alternatives focused on reforms.

School students, college-goers, competitive exam aspirants and parents were among those who gathered at Jantar Mantar here on Saturday for a protest organised by the supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), with many saying concerns over the education system had brought them to the demonstration.

The crowds that started assembling from Saturday morning, kept swelling through the day.

Several participants who spoke to PTI said recurring controversies around examinations, uncertainty over results and a lack of accountability from authorities have shaken their confidence in the system.

Some also expressed disappointment with both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party as well as the opposition parties, saying issues affecting young people are not receiving adequate attention.

Parents Share Student Pressures

Parents accompanying children said the concerns extend beyond students. Nusrat Parveen, who attended the protest with her three daughters, said she has seen the pressure students face while preparing for competitive examinations. "My children are worried about their future and as a parent, I feel that pressure too," she said.

Her daughters, Razda, a graduation student, and Iqra, who is in Class 11, said concerns over examinations and admissions have become a constant topic among students.

"Education has become a way of earning money," Razda said, while Iqra spoke of the uncertainty that lies ahead. Their sister, Zikra Parveen, said students often map out their future plans based on expected results, only to be confronted with fresh uncertainty. "We had calculated our scores and were thinking about colleges. Then we learnt that the paper was cancelled," she said.

Broader Concerns and Political Discontent

For some participants, the issues go beyond examinations and reflect broader concerns about opportunities available to youngsters. Vaishali, who works with an NGO in Delhi, said India frequently speaks about its demographic dividend but is not adequately addressing the concerns of its youth.

"We have the highest number of youngsters, but their issues are not being addressed. We need constructive change," she said.

Sabrina, a law student from Kashmir who attended the protest with her younger brother, said she had come to support students raising their concerns. "If more people raise their voice together, it is more likely to be heard," she said.

Many participants also framed their concerns in political terms, saying they are dissatisfied with the existing parties. Saurabh Gurjar, who travelled from Gwalior by bus to take part in the protest, said young people are increasingly looking for alternatives.

"What is happening with students is wrong. Those who study are left behind, while those who pay money get through," he alleged, adding that he would support the CJP if it eventually enters electoral politics.

Krishna, a resident of Saket, said he does not identify with any political party and is more interested in seeing governments address people's concerns. "I support the voice of people. I do not have hope from either side at the moment," he said, adding that many citizens appear to be searching for new issue-based platforms.

Dhanraj, an MBA graduate from Chhatarpur, similarly said he would support any new political formation focussed on reforms rather than confrontation.

"Corruption exists at every level. We need correction," he said, recalling the intense competition students face in pursuing higher education and employment opportunities.

Aspirants and Organisers Echo Sentiments

Competitive exam aspirants were also represented at the gathering. Raju Sharma, who is preparing for the UPSC examination, said authorities need to be held accountable for lapses affecting students.

At the same time, he argued that opposition parties should lend stronger support to issues concerning education.

Neeraj, a post-graduate student from Haryana's Jhajjar, said many youngsters feel that neither the government nor the opposition is effectively raising their concerns. "We want a movement that can be trusted and that works on people's issues," he said.

That sentiment was echoed by volunteers helping organise the event. Ranjeet Raj, who designed the protest's cockroach masks, said dissatisfaction with the broader political system is a recurring theme among the participants. "If the opposition was doing a better job, maybe so many people would not be here," he said.

Raj Patel, a vlogger volunteering at the protest, said supporters want attention to remain focussed on the issues being raised rather than on criticism of the movement itself. Among those at the protest were also a few school students, who said developments surrounding examinations have made them anxious about their future.

Abhimanyu, a Class-3 student from Delhi's Nathupur who attended the protest with his brother, said students often find themselves dealing with uncertainty despite preparing for examinations. "There is tension about what will happen in the future," he said.

Advait, a Class-7 student wearing a One Piece (an anime series that has emerged as a symbol of youth protest in several countries) T-shirt, said students are seeking stronger assurances that examination-related controversies would not jeopardise their future.

"The government should protect students and ensure that their careers are not ruined because of such controversies," he said.

His father, Apoorv Jothwani, meanwhile said examination-related uncertainty has become a source of stress for families. "Parents are also suffering. In a few years, my child will be choosing a career too," he said.

The demonstration was organised by the supporters of the online movement -- Cockroach Janta Party -- which has sought to draw attention to issues relating to education, youth aspirations and governance.