Rediff.com  » News » Those who didn't vote for us...: Andaman BJP MP threatens people during speech

Those who didn't vote for us...: Andaman BJP MP threatens people during speech

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 21, 2024 20:17 IST
A controversy erupted after a video of newly-elected Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Andaman and Nicobar Islands Bishnu Pada Ray's speech threatening those who didn't vote for him in the Lok Sabha polls became viral.

IMAGE: BJP MP from Andaman and Nicobar Islands Bishnu Pada Ray. Photograph: ANI on X

Ray, however, claimed on Friday that his remarks were "misinterpreted".

 

During the speech, the MP said: "Logon ka kaam hoga, pura hoga, lekin jin logon ne humko vote nahin diya, unka kya hoga. Soch lena....(the people's work will be done...But those who didn't vote for us, what will happen to them, they should think)."

However, Ray clarified that he was pointing out the misrule and corruption in Nicobar during the previous Congress government.

Ray also claimed, “My statement was against a section of people who misguided my Nicobarese brothers and sisters during the election. That is why I had said -- CBI ayega..jaroor ayega...soch lena bhaiya (CBI will come...It will surely come...you should think)”.

"It is unfortunate that my statement was misinterpreted and misunderstood. I pointed out the misrule and corruption in Nicobar district during the previous Congress government," he told PTI.

Asked about his alleged threat to the people belonging to the Nicobarese tribe, Ray said, “My speech was never against them. They are very innocent. I only warned those who worked for the previous Congress MP and were involved in corrupt practices. They influenced voters.”

Ray wrested the lone Lok Sabha seat in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from the Congress in the recently concluded parliamentary elections.

He defeated Congress nominee Kuldeep Rai Sharma by a margin of around 24,000 votes.

The BJP MP also said that the Nicobarese elders headed by the tribal captain of Car Nicobar along with other tribal leaders met and congratulated him for winning the seat.

He added that he had accepted an invitation from the tribal captain to visit the island and assured them that he would work to resolve the issues of the tribal community.

“I am dedicated to serving the people of Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the current tenure. I am in the middle of preparing a 100-day roadmap for Andaman and Nicobar Islands,” the BJP MP added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
