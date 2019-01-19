Those stopped from looting are forming 'mahagathbandhan': PM

Last updated on: January 19, 2019 16:42 IST

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public gathering at the inauguration and foundation stone laying of several projects at Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday targeted the mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) mulled by opposition parties, calling it a combine of those he prevented from looting India.

He also took potshots at the Trinamool Congress's opposition rally in Kolkata while addressing a public function at Silvassa, the capital of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

"My actions against corruption made some people angry as I prevented them from looting public money. They have formed the mahagathbandhan," Modi said.

"In Bengal, the BJP has only one MLA but they are so afraid of us that they are saying bachao (save us)," he said.

"When those involved in suffocating democracy talk of saving it, then people will say wah kya baat hai," he said.