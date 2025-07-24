HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Those days are over': Trump slams US tech for hiring workers in India

'Those days are over': Trump slams US tech for hiring workers in India

By Yoshita Singh
July 24, 2025 11:26 IST

United States President Donald Trump has criticised American tech companies for building factories in China and hiring workers in India, warning that under his presidency, "those days are over".

IMAGE: United States President Donald Trump. Photograph: @WhiteHouse

Trump made the remarks on Wednesday at the AI Summit where he signed three executive orders related to Artificial Intelligence, including a White House action plan to utilise AI.

He said that for too long, much of America's tech industry pursued a "radical globalism" that left millions of Americans feeling "distrustful and betrayed."

"Many of our largest tech companies have reaped the blessings of American freedom while building their factories in China, hiring workers in India and slashing profits in Ireland, you know that. All the while dismissing and even censoring their fellow citizens right here at home. Under President Trump, those days are over," he said.

 

"Winning the AI race will demand a new spirit of patriotism and national loyalty in Silicon Valley and long beyond Silicon Valley," Trump said.

"We need US technology companies to be all in for America. We want you to put America first. You have to do that. That's all we ask," he added.

Trump signed three executive orders related to AI, including a White House action plan, an order that establishes a coordinated national effort to support the American AI industry by promoting the export of full-stack American AI technology packages.

Yoshita Singh
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
