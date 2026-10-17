'This is why...': India slams UN report on youth protests

India has vehemently rejected a UN human rights expert's report, labelling its claims about youth stigmatisation and retaliation as "hearsay" and "unverified," while asserting its robust democratic freedoms and proactive engagement with its young population.

IMAGE: Anuj Swarup, First Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, delivers a statement at the 81st Session of the UNGA. Photograph: @IndiaUNNewYork/X

Key Points India rejected a UN human rights expert's report as "hearsay," stating it relies on "anonymous and unverified claims" regarding youth retaliation or stigmatisation.

First Secretary Anuj Swarup criticised Special Rapporteur Gina Romero for making "sweeping charges" against India's youth population without evidence.

India asserted that freedoms of speech, assembly, and association are guaranteed under Article 19 of its Constitution and protected by an independent judiciary.

The government highlighted its constructive engagement with youth, including amending the Public Examinations Act this summer and the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue this year.

India questioned the report's irony, noting the existence of a "satirical political movement" like the Cockroach Janata Party, which actively questions the government.

India has rejected as "hearsay" a report by a United Nations human rights expert that has taken note of the "satirical political movement" created by the country's youth, with New Delhi calling on the expert to "verify" before vilifying issues using unverified claims.

India Rejects UN Report Claims

First Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN Anuj Swarup delivered the national statement at the 81st Session of the UNGA Third Committee at the interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association.

Swarup voiced objection to the report of the Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and Association Gina Romero, calling out her assertion that young people in India face retaliation or stigmatisation for discussing mental health or gender justice.

Swarup said Romero merely cites "unnamed submissions" in the footnote.

"A sweeping charge against the world's largest youth population, resting on anonymous and unverified claims, is not evidence. It is hearsay dressed up as a UN report, and my delegation rejects it outright," Swarup said.

Critique of Special Rapporteur's Methodology

"A mandate holder who relies on anonymous inputs to generalise for 1.4 billion people does a disservice to the very mandate she holds. We urge this Special Rapporteur to verify before she vilifies and to bring the required rigour and fairness in her reports," he said.

In her report, Romero notes that in India, young people created a "satirical political movement", a reference to the Cockroach Janata Party, and said that "young people from India reported retaliation or stigmatisation for discussing mental health or gender justice."

Swarup further emphasised that "this level of arbitrary report writing is precisely the reason that the United Nations and its institutions have lost credibility."

India's Democratic Freedoms and Youth Engagement

He said that in India, these freedoms, together with freedom of speech and expression, are guaranteed to every citizen under Article 19 of the Constitution, and are protected by an independent judiciary, a free press, and an empowered National Human Rights Commission.

India also termed the report ironic, taking note of the "satirical political movement" created by the country's youth.

"In which repressive State does a satirical youth party question the government, marches on the capital, and then sits across the table with senior national leaders," Swarup said.

He pointed to the High Commissioner for Human Rights' comment in the Human Rights Council last month that dialogue with young leaders is far more effective in the context of youth-led movement in India.

Government's Constructive Response to Youth Concerns

"Perhaps that update escaped the Special Rapporteur's attention," he said, adding that when students protested this summer over irregularities in public examinations, the government engaged constructively with the youth.

Within weeks, the Indian Parliament amended the Public Examinations Act, doubling punishments for paper leaks, carried out a systemic examination overhaul, and created fast-track courts in every state, specifically dedicated to prosecuting individuals involved in exam fraud, he said.

"This is the true testament of democracy in action. Youth represents our strength and shared future," he said, as he cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words that youth capability will become India's capability, and their success will take India's success to new heights.

Further, over five million young people took part in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue this year, shaping national priorities directly with the Prime Minister.

Several ministers, including Prime Minister Modi, continue to engage with youth of the country directly and through social media, he said.