Rediff.com  » News » This BJP candidate owns assets worth Rs 4,568 crore

This BJP candidate owns assets worth Rs 4,568 crore

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 23, 2024 12:07 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Chevella Lok Sabha constituency K Vishweshwar Reddy has emerged as one of the wealthiest contestants in Telangana after he declared his family assets worth Rs 4,568 crore, according to an affidavit he filed with the election authorities.

IMAGE: K Vishweshwar Reddy. Photograph: ANI Photo

Reddy filed his nomination on Monday for the Lok Sabha constituency and declared his movable and immovable assets along with liabilities.

Reddy holds 17.77 lakh shares of Apollo Hospital Enterprises Ltd worth Rs 973.22 crore at Rs 6,170 apiece while his wife Sangita Reddy has 24.32 lakh shares worth Rs 1500.85 crore.

 

Sangita Reddy is Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Group founded by her father Dr C Prathap Reddy.

According to the affidavit, Reddy has assets worth Rs 1,250 crore while the wife has assets to the tune of 3209.41 crore and the rest with their son.

Vishweshwar Reddy began his political career with Bharat Rashtra Samiti (then Telangana Rashtra Samiti) and became MP from Chevella.

He quit the party and joined Congress and unsuccessfully contested the 2019 general elections. Later, he joined the BJP.

He completed Bachelors in Electrical Engineering from University of Madras. And pursued MS in the United States.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

