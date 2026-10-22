TN temple from Pallava era to get gopuram after centuries

Discover how the ancient 1,300-year-old Pundarikakshan Perumal Temple in Thiruvellarai, Tamil Nadu, is undergoing a significant renovation with the construction of a majestic 125-foot Rajagopuram, built using traditional, eco-friendly materials.

IMAGE: The Pundarikakshan Perumal Temple in Thiruvellarai. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI Videos/X

Key Points The 1,300-year-old Pundarikakshan Perumal Temple in Thiruvellarai is constructing a 125-foot Rajagopuram.

The new royal tower will have seven tiers and seven kalasams, increasing its height from 60 feet to 125 feet.

Traditional building methods are being employed, using lime mortar and special bricks from Thrissur, Kerala, instead of modern cement and steel.

The temple, devoted to Lord Vishnu, is one of the 108 Divya Desams and dates back to the Pallava era.

The construction is expected to be completed by April next year, followed by consecration.

In the land of the famed Thanjavur Periya Kovil, the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Kovil in Madurai, the Ranganathaswamy temple in Srirangam and the Ramanathaswamy Kovil in Rameswaram, there is a 1,300-year-old temple that is making news.

The Pundarikakshan Perumal Temple in Thiruvellarai, near Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, is set to get a 125-foot Rajagopuram, the royal tower, that is being built with traditional techniques and using natural materials.

Traditional Construction Methods

Instead of cement and steel, the temple work uses lime mortar and specially prepared bricks from Thrissur in Kerala.

The Rajagopuram has remained unfinished for centuries, and what is being built will have seven tiers as against the original two, and will be raised from 60 feet to 125 feet.

There will be seven kalasams placed at the top of the gopuram.

Historical Significance

The temple devoted to Lord Vishnu is considered to be one of the 108 Divya Desams, which are associated with the 12 Alvars or disciples.

Going back to the Pallava era, the temple is located on a white rocky hill and is famous for its rock-cut caves and sculptures.

Think Mahabalipuram, but with holiness attached.

If all goes well, the tower will be built by April next year with consecration to take place soon after.