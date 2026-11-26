The Supreme Court is set to address the escalating controversy surrounding the non-lighting of the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam lamp at the disputed Deepathoon pillar on Thirupparankundram hill, with contempt petitions scheduled for hearing on November 27.

IMAGE: The ceremonial lamp was lit at 6 pm on Tuesday at its traditional location at Uchipillayar Deepa Mandapam atop a Thirupparankundram hillock. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points The Supreme Court will list contempt petitions and applications concerning the non-lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the disputed Deepathoon pillar on Thirupparankundram hill on November 27.

The Tamil Nadu government apologised on Wednesday for the incident, blaming the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple authorities.

Despite the apex court's permission, the Karthigai Deepam was lit only at its customary Uchipillayar mandapam on Monday, not at the Deepathoon pillar.

Petitioners are seeking suo motu contempt proceedings against authorities for alleged "wilful" disobedience of the Supreme Court's November 20 order.

The controversy involves Hindu groups seeking to light the lamp at Deepathoon, near a dargah, which is opposed by the dargah side claiming ownership of the hill top.

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that contempt petitions and other applications on the controversy surrounding the non-lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the disputed Deepathoon pillar on the Thirupparankundram hill will be listed on November 27.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi was informed by counsels appearing for the matter that multiple contempt petitions and applications have been filed on the issue and the court may hear it urgently.

"Everything will be listed tomorrow," the bench said.

Court To Hear Urgent Pleas

On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government apologised to the top court over the non-lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the disputed Deepathoon and blamed the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple authorities for it.

The apex court, while refusing to initiate suo motu contempt proceedings, said it will hear such a plea if filed.

It said the registry will verify the filing of applications for permission to light the lamp, including contempt petitions, and the court will see if they can be listed on Thursday or Friday.

Despite the apex court's permission, the annual Karthigai Deepam was lit only at its customary Uchipillayar mandapam at Thirupparankundram on Monday and not at the stone pillar on the hill.

Accusing the authorities of deliberately avoiding compliance with the apex court's directions, the petitioners' counsel urged the top court to initiate suo motu contempt proceedings against the authorities concerned for "wilful" disobedience of its directions.

The Core Of The Deepam Controversy

The Karthigai Deepam controversy at the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple in Madurai centres on a dispute over where and by whom the lamp should be lit on the Thirupparankundram hill.

The latest developments follow the Supreme Court's November 20 order permitting the lighting of the lamp at Deepathoon, a stone pillar atop the Thirupparankundram hill, on November 24 as a one-time measure.

For decades, the lamp was lit at the Deepa Mandapam, near the Uchipillaiyar temple on the lower slopes. Hindu groups had sought permission to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, located higher up the hill approximately 50 metres from a dargah.

The dargah side had told the apex court that it is the owner of the whole of the top of the Thirupparankundram hill and opposed the demand by Hindu worshippers.

After lighting the Karthigai Deepam only at the customary location atop the Thirupparankundram hill, the temple's board of trustees had, in a statement, asserted that long-standing religious traditions must take precedence.