Temporary infrastructure has been provided around the Deepathoon stone pillar under heavy CRPF security around the structure, the Sri Subramaniya Swamy Temple complex and also the Dargah located close to the stone pillar.

IMAGE: Preparations underway at Thiruparankundram Hill as the Supreme Court directs for the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam be lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar, in Madurai on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points The Thirupparankundram Hill is prepared for the Supreme Court-ordered Karthigai Deepam ceremony on Saturday evening.

Court-appointed receivers, Justices S Vaidyanathan and V Parthiban, have taken administrative control and are consulting with priests to finalise the exact lighting time.

CRPF units have been deployed to ensure security, manage crowds, and maintain a 50-metre buffer zone around the nearby Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah.

The Supreme Court suspended the temple's Board of Trustees on Friday due to administrative failure following the non-lighting of the lamp on November 24.

Political leaders, including AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP's Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, have criticised the state government regarding the issue.

The Thirupparankundram Hill is prepared for Saturday evening's Supreme Court-ordered Karthigai Deepam ceremony, with court-appointed receivers holding consultations with the temple's hereditary priests to finalise the exact time for lighting the Deepam at the Deepathoon, while coordinating security and crowd flow with the deployed Central Reserve Police Force unit.

Temporary infrastructure has been provided around the Deepathoon stone pillar under heavy CRPF security around the structure, the Sri Subramaniya Swamy Temple complex and also the Dargah located close to the stone pillar.

Supreme Court Intervention And Receivership

The Supreme Court-appointed joint receivers, retired high court judges Justices S Vaidyanathan and V Parthiban, arrived at the temple premises around midday, escorted by CRPF personnel and formally took over administrative control from the superseded Board of Trustees.

Following their arrival, the receivers initiated consultations with the temple's hereditary priests to finalise the exact muhurtham for carrying the sacred flame from the Uchipillaiyar Mandapam to light the Deepam at the Deepathoon (stone pillar), with the ritual widely expected around 6 pm.

Atop the hill, workers erected temporary platforms and scaffolding around the stone pillar to enable safe access for the priests and officials during the lighting ceremony.

The ceremony will conclude a week of intense legal and administrative developments following the non-lighting of the lamp at the pillar on November 24.

Earlier, Justice S Vaidyanathan, former chief justice, high court of Meghalaya, and Justice V Parthiban, former judge, high court of Madras, were received by the state government's protocol officers and an official from the Madras high court.

Justice Vaidyanathan, flanked by Justice Parthiban told reporters: "We will read the order copy and function accordingly, we don't want to comment anything on the matter."

The apex court on Friday said it was satisfied that there had been a complete failure on the part of the Board of Trustees to administer the Devasthanam.

The court suspended the functioning of the Board of Trustees and superseded it for the time being.

Security Measures And Preparations

A full company of CRPF troops has established a strict security perimeter across the foothill, pathways, and hilltop, enforcing the Supreme Court's mandate of a 50-metre buffer zone around the nearby Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah while ensuring unobstructed access for both temple devotees and Muslim pilgrims offering prayers.

Anticipation continues to build at the foothill as devotees arrive carrying lamps to participate in the evening ritual, along with senior political leaders and locals closely watching the proceedings.

Workers are also erecting poles to support illumination facilities on the stairs leading to the stone pillar spot to help light the traditional lamp.

The preparations for the ceremonial lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar commenced on Saturday with the workers erecting a temporary platform and scaffolding around the Deepathoon atop the Hill to facilitate safe access for the temple priests and receivers when placing and lighting the ceremonial cauldron.

The preparations took place under the direct security cover of the newly deployed CRPF personnel, who have cordoned off the required 50-metre buffer zone around the nearby Sikandar Badusha Dargah.

The CRPF personnel assumed full security and surveillance control over Thirupparankundram Hill here early Saturday morning, arriving at the foothills to a warm reception from residents and devotees who showered the troops and their vehicles with flower petals.

One company of the CRPF, accompanied by Rapid Action Force (RAF) units, disembarked near the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple complex overnight and began establishing perimeter checkpoints along the hilltop pathways.

Local villagers and temple devotees gathered near the foothill to greet the central forces, tossing pink flower petals onto personnel and convoy vehicles.

Public Reaction And Dargah Pilgrimage

Speaking to reporters at the site, residents described the central security takeover as the culmination of a '100-year struggle' to safeguard their traditional rights, alleging that state police had previously failed to facilitate the ritual.

In a parallel development, over a hundred Muslim visitors, including locals and pilgrims from neighbouring Keralam gathered at the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah, a Sufi shrine, and offered prayers, with the annual Urus (Santhanakoodu) festival scheduled for December 10.

The CRPF personnel who have been deployed following the Supreme Court's directive, and also the local police, are regulating movement on the hill, recording visitor details and conducting security checks at the base while ensuring that pilgrims visiting the dargah have unobstructed access to offer their prayers alongside the temple preparations for lighting the ceremonial Karthigai deepam lamp.

Political Commentary On The Issue

Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government of 'bringing disgrace' to Tamil Nadu following a Supreme Court order that severely reprimanded state officials and transferred the security of the Thiruparankundram hill area to the CRPF.

In Tuticorin, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan accused the Congress, the Left parties and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam of 'creating religious divide' over the issue, and sarcastically remarked that the TVK became 'world famous' for defying the court directive.