How A Tea Break Cost Nagpur Employees Rs 5 Lakh

Discover how a quick tea break turned into a costly Rs 5 lakh car theft for two employees in Nagpur, prompting a police investigation into the swift robbery.

Key Points Two employees in Nagpur had Rs 5 lakh stolen from their car during a brief tea break.

The incident occurred in the Pipla Dak Bungalow area under Khaparkheda police station limits.

Thieves on a motorcycle swiftly took the cash bag from the unattended vehicle.

Police have registered a case of theft and are using CCTV footage to identify suspects.

A brief stop for a cup of tea turned out to be a costly affair for two employees of a company as thieves allegedly stole Rs 5 lakh cash from their car in Nagpur city on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place in Pipla Dak Bungalow area under Khaparkheda police station limits in the evening.

Nagpur Police Investigate Rs 5 Lakh Car Theft

Sampat Shahu and Anil Kale were travelling in a car, carrying with them Rs 5 lakh belonging to the private company located in Saoner. During the journey, they took a halt to have tea, leaving the cash bag inside the vehicle, a police official said. Taking advantage of the situation, two unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle. One of them allegedly took out the bag containing cash from the car before fleeing from the spot, he said.

When the two employees returned to the car after having tea, they found that the cash bag was missing from the vehicle. They immediately informed the local police about it. The police official said the accused appeared to have acted swiftly after spotting the cash lying unattended. Police have registered a case of theft and launched a search operation. CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify and trace the suspects, he said.