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Thieves cut, steal 100 mtr overhead wire in Bihar; train services hit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R July 09, 2026 22:16 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how the theft of a 25,000-volt overhead electrical wire between Tehta and Jehanabad railway stations led to a significant three-hour disruption of train services in Bihar's Gaya-Patna section.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Overhead electrical wire stolen between Tehta and Jehanabad stations in Bihar.
  • Train services on the Gaya-Patna section disrupted for nearly three hours.
  • The stolen 25,000-volt OHE wire was approximately 100 meters long.
  • Railway Protection Force recovered the stolen material and is investigating.
  • Affected trains operated under single-line working during the disruption.

Thieves allegedly cut and stole an overhead electrical wire between Tehta and Jehanabad railway stations in Bihar, disrupting train services for nearly three hours in the Gaya-Patna section on Thursday, officials said.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has recovered the stolen material, and an investigation is underway to nab the accused.

 

East Central Railway chief public relations Officer Saraswati Chandra said, "Thieves cut a 25,000-volt OHE wire (roughly around 100 meters) at 3.05 am on Thursday between Tehta and Jehanabad stations in the Gaya-Patna section, disrupting train services. Affected down trains were operated under single-line working."

The electrical wire was repaired by railway staff and declared fit at 6.26 am, the CPRO added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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bihar train servicesoverhead wire theftrailway disruptionjehanabad railway stationrailway protection force

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