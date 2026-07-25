They're India's future, Modi is past: Rahul meets protesting students

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has strongly backed student protests, declaring their demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's removal as non-negotiable amidst ongoing agitations over examination system reforms and the NEET paper leak.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, flanked by students, addresses a press conference over the issues of students amid the ongoing NEET protests, at 10 Janpath in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points Rahul Gandhi unequivocally supports student demands for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's removal.

Gandhi stated that Pradhan's sacking is a non-negotiable condition for the protesting students.

He characterised students as India's future, contrasting them with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the past.

Gandhi encouraged students to continue their protest at Jantar Mantar, assuring them of his support.

The protests are driven by demands for examination system reforms and accountability for the NEET paper leak.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that students are the future of India while Narendra Modi is the past, and the past can never fight the future.

Speaking to the media after meeting a group of protesting students at his residence, including a young girl who had injured her leg, Gandhi said their demand for the ouster of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is non-negotiable, and nothing short of it will be acceptable.

Gandhi Backs Students' Demand For Pradhan's Ouster

Claiming that he had heard that a section of the Union Cabinet is suggesting moving Pradhan to another ministry, Gandhi said any such move will be of no help.

"The demand of the students is to sack Dharmendra Pradhan, and that is non-negotiable," he said.

"There are three non-negotiable demands (of the students). Dharmendra Pradhan, who is corrupt, incompetent and misaligned, must be sacked," Gandhi said.

Support For Jantar Mantar Protesters

The Congress leader also said that he told the students that no amount of pressure by the Centre can force their removal from the protest site at Jantar Mantar.

Terming the students the future of the country, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the past and the 'past can never fight the future'.

"I told the students not to worry. No amount of strength can move them from there (Jantar Mantar). They can shut down (internet) and intimidate, but the students will not go away," Gandhi said.

The remarks come amid raging protests in the capital led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding reforms in the examination system and the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak, among others.