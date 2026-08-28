'They wore camouflage uniforms': Naga civilian ambush survivor recalls militant attack

A survivor of the recent deadly ambush in Manipur's Kangpokpi district has provided a chilling account of how militants in camouflage uniforms attacked their vehicle, leading to the tragic deaths of four Naga civilians.

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Key Points A survivor of the Manipur ambush detailed how militants in camouflage uniforms attacked their vehicle, killing four Naga civilians.

Gaikamang Ringkangmai, injured in the attack, managed to escape and hide in bushes after his colleagues were killed.

The United Naga Council (UNC) has accused Kuki National Front (P) and Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) of involvement in the deadly incident.

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh has directed security officials to arrest and prosecute those responsible for the killings.

The victims included a school principal and a village authority chairman, all belonging to the Liangmai Naga community.

A survivor of the ambush in Manipur's Kangpokpi district that killed four Naga civilians on August 28, Friday, said the attackers were wearing full camouflage uniforms.

Forty-four-year-old Gaikamang Ringkangmai was admitted to the Senapati district hospital with a bullet injury to his left arm. He was rescued by security forces from the ambush site.

Survivor's Chilling Account Of The Attack

Ringkangmai told reporters, "I am from Makui village. Yesterday, there were six of us in a vehicle. We frequently travelled by that route. We were going to Senapati district when we were ambushed by militants. Four of our colleagues died on the spot, while two of us escaped."

He added, "I received bullet injuries on my arm but jumped from the vehicle and ran to hide in the bushes."

He claimed that the attackers were positioned in pairs wearing full camouflage uniforms.

"They had red ribbons tied to the top of their rifles, from which they continued firing," he added. The other person who survived the ambush has been identified as Japou MK.

Demands For Justice And Accusations

W Charenamei, younger brother of deceased Wisobou Charenamai, chairman of the Chawangkining Village Authority, demanded speedy justice.

He told reporters, "We don't seek any revenge against the militants. We just want the facts to be established and swift justice for our murdered brothers."

At least four members of the Naga community were killed, and one was injured when armed militants ambushed their vehicle in a forested region of Kangpokpi district of Manipur on Thursday morning.

The militants attacked the vehicle in an isolated area between Makui Ashang and Thabamba Naga villages around 8.30 am, killing the four on the spot, they said, adding that one of the deceased was the principal of a private school.

Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh instructed security officials in the state to arrest and initiate action against those involved in the killing in the Kuki-majority district.

The United Naga Council (UNC), the apex body of the community in the northeastern state, accused two Kuki militant outfits -- Kuki National Front (P) and Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) -- of being involved in the ambush.

The deceased are identified as Tadsongbou Ringkangmai, founder and principal of a private school, M Wijunamai, Anil Wijunamai and Wisobou Charenamai, who was the chairman of Chawangkining Village Authority.

All six victims belong to the Liangmai Naga community.