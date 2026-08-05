'They may kill me, but I'll return home': Hasina vows December comeback

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced her unwavering decision to return to Bangladesh in December, defying a death sentence and potential arrest to restore democracy and justice in the politically turbulent nation.

IMAGE: Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Key Points Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina is determined to return to Bangladesh in December, despite facing a death sentence and potential arrest.

Hasina aims to restore democracy, secularism, and prosperity in Bangladesh, stating her return is not about power.

She criticised the current situation in Bangladesh, describing it as disturbing with widespread fear, and called for international support.

Hasina alleged that the 2024 protests leading to her government's collapse were orchestrated by organised violent groups, not peaceful student movements.

Her son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, claimed Bangladesh is a "failed state" with legalised political killings, posing a concern for India.

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday declared that she is determined to return home in December, pledging to face the risk of arrest or a death sentence, in order to "restore democracy and justice" to the country.

Hasina said this at a virtual press conference in her first public media interaction since fleeing to India on August 5, 2024.

"My return is not about power, it's about putting Bangladesh back on track of development, secularism and prosperity," she said.

"I know, they may put me in jail or kill me," she said, adding, "I will go back home to be with my people."

Hasina's Defiance And Accusations

Hasina, 78, has been living in India since fleeing Dhaka.

"I have decided to go and I will go to Bangladesh," she asserted.

Last November, Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia by a special tribunal in Dhaka for alleged "crimes against humanity" over her government's brutal crackdown on student-led protests in 2024.

Since that verdict, Dhaka has been urging New Delhi to extradite her to face the law.

The former Bangladesh prime minister also hailed India for always standing by Bangladesh.

"India has always been a great friend of Bangladesh," she said.

Hasina said the situation in Bangladesh is very disturbing.

"Fear has entered homes, work places and educational campuses; this is not the Bangladesh we built. I call upon the international community to stand with the people of Bangladesh in their struggle for democracy and justice."

Concerns Over Bangladesh's Political State

Hasina alleged that the protests in Bangladesh in July and August 2024 that resulted in the collapse of her government were not a peaceful student movement.

She alleged that organised groups worked to turn the movement into a violent political instrument.

"I was forced away from my country but I am never separated from my people," she said.

Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy claimed that political killings have been legalised in Bangladesh since August 2024.

Bangladesh today is a failed state, there is no law and order in the country, he said. What should concern New Delhi most is that Bangladesh has become another Pakistan on India's eastern border, he alleged.