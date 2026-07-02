'They left my son to die, now they are roaming free': A father's emotional plea

The grieving parents of Sarthak Mattoo, a 34-year-old who tragically died in an alleged hit-and-run incident in southwest Delhi, have released a poignant video appeal, demanding justice and raising serious questions about the police investigation's handling of the case.

IMAGE: Grieving parents of Sarthak Mattoo. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Sarthak Mattoo, 34, was killed in an alleged hit-and-run incident involving a speeding SUV near Rajokri Flyover in southwest Delhi on June 25.

His parents, Surendra and Anuradha Mattoo, have released an emotional video appealing for justice, criticising the police investigation's pace and alleging delays in collecting blood samples from the accused.

The father claims eyewitnesses photographed the offending Mahindra Thar's registration number, yet police took nearly two days to apprehend suspects and collect samples.

One accused, Apurv Singh, who was allegedly driving the SUV, was arrested and later granted bail as the offence is bailable.

The family, who are Kashmiri Pandits, have vowed to sell everything they own to ensure justice for their only son, demanding the accused be sent to jail and face severe punishment.

"They left my son on the road to die. Such killers are roaming free while we are grieving," says the father of 34-year-old Sarthak Mattoo, in an emotional video appeal for justice days after his son was killed in an alleged hit-and-run incident in southwest Delhi.

Sitting beside his equally grief-stricken wife, Anuradha, Surendra Mattoo vows in the over three-minute video to sell everything he owns to ensure those responsible for Sarthak's death are brought to book.

With folded hands, a trembling voice and tears streaming down his face, the couple, who describe themselves as 'half dead' after losing their only child, struggled to hold back their emotions as they recounted the events of June 25, when Sarthak was killed in an alleged hit-and-run incident involving a speeding SUV in southwest Delhi's Rajokri Flyover.

Recorded inside their home, the video captures not only a father's anguish but also the silence of a mother who sits beside him in tears, clutching onto the hope that those responsible for their son's death will be brought to justice.

Allegations of Delayed Investigation

"The accused must be sent behind bars immediately and should be hanged to death," he said.

Holding his hands together in a gesture of appeal, he says, "We are law-abiding citizens. We pay our taxes. My son needs justice. I am ready to do anything for it."

As their video spread rapidly across social media platforms, drawing sympathy and calls for justice, the grieving father questioned the pace of the investigation and pleaded for strict action against those responsible.

"They left my son on the road to die. Such killers are roaming free while we are grieving," he said while requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to intervene in the matter.

According to the police, Sarthak Mattoo, a resident of Gurugram who worked with an event management company, was riding his motorcycle towards Noida when a Mahindra Thar allegedly rammed into his bike near the Rajokri flyover in Vasant Kunj.

He was rushed to the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre by PCR personnel, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Questioning the pace of the investigation, he said, "My only son was hit by drunk men. It took more than 50 hours for the police to get their blood samples. After 50 hours, will the blood sample show the same amount of alcohol?"

The Accident and Its Aftermath

Recounting the sequence of events, he said Sarthak had left home early that morning for official work in Noida.

"He was riding in his own lane. We have been told that a speeding Thar, travelling at around 120 km/h, was trying to overtake another vehicle. When it could not get space, it swerved and hit my son's motorcycle. Instead of helping him, they fled the spot," he alleged.

He said his son was wearing a helmet, which protected his head to some extent, but the impact left his lower body 'completely devastated'.

The injuries below the waist were horrific, he said, while struggling to complete the sentence.

According to him, police informed the family on the night of June 26 that they had apprehended the suspects and that blood samples would be collected.

He questioned why the process took nearly two days despite his claim that eyewitnesses had photographed the vehicle and noted its registration number immediately after the crash.

"A good Samaritan took a picture of the Thar and sent the number to the police. Even then, they took 40 to 50 hours," he said.

The father further alleged that he was later informed that the accused had been released, a claim that could not be independently verified.

Police have earlier said that one accused has been arrested and the investigation is continuing.

Family's Resolve for Justice

As he spoke, his wife sat beside him, unable to hold back tears.

At several moments in the video, both parents broke down, pausing repeatedly before continuing.

"I will sell everything for justice for my son," the father says.

"I will sell our ornaments, my house, everything. But I want justice at any cost. I want those killers behind bars and must be hanged to death," he added.

The family's anguish is compounded by what they describe as the loss of a son who had built an impressive academic career before returning to India.

"Sarthak had three degrees," his father said.

"He studied at GD Goenka Public School. He completed Economics Honours from Pune, earned a postgraduate degree in arts from Shri Ram College of Arts, and then completed his master's degree in London."

According to the father, he had advised his son not to return to India after completing his studies abroad.

"I pleaded with him not to come back. But he returned because he was our only child. He came back to take care of us," he said.

Invoking the family's past, he said, "We are Kashmiri Pandits. Our houses were set ablaze. Our parents died. We have suffered so much. Now our only son has also been taken away."

Police Response and Investigation Details

Police had earlier said that a PCR call regarding the accident was received at Vasant Kunj South police station on June 25.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections, the offending Thar was traced and seized, and its registered owner was identified as a Bengaluru-based private company employee.

During the investigation, police found that the vehicle had been leased to Sagar Saha, who allegedly told investigators that at the time of the accident, the SUV was being driven by his friend, Apurv Singh. Singh was arrested and medically examined at Safdarjung Hospital, police had said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Responding to the allegations, police said Saha had come to attend a friend's engagement ceremony and later met Singh after the event, following which the two went out for a drive.

"As the vehicle was being driven by Apoorv at the time of the accident, action was initiated against him. Blood samples have been sent for forensic examination. He was granted bail as the offence is bailable," a police officer said.

"Please give my son justice," the father said.

"That is all we want."

Mother Anuradha Mattoo told PTI that police have not done their work properly, as they took so much time to arrest the accused and then left them on bail.

"Even as they had the number plate of the car and everything. These accused also have no conscience as they fled after hitting them. They must have been drunk since they were driving at this speed," she said.