Rahul Gandhi defended Indian democracy as "sacred" while reiterating concerns about electoral integrity, drawing sharp criticism from the BJP for his remarks on foreign soil.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with students at the University of Chicago. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Key Points Rahul Gandhi called Indian democracy "sacred" but highlighted perceived issues with the electoral system, including "vote chori" allegations from 2014.

Gandhi ruled out boycotting elections, stating such a move would effectively end Indian democracy and delegitimise the electoral process.

The BJP strongly condemned Gandhi's remarks made on foreign soil, accusing him of undermining India's democratic institutions and spreading anti-India propaganda.

Gandhi also addressed the Israel-Gaza conflict, condemning both the October attack by Hamas and Israel's subsequent actions in Gaza.

His recent comments in New York regarding India's economy and electoral "rigging" also drew significant backlash from the ruling BJP.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called Indian democracy "sacred" and ruled out boycotting elections, saying that would end democracy in the country, even as the BJP stepped up its attack on him for repeating his "vote chori" charge on foreign soil and accused him of spreading anti-India propaganda.

Interacting with students at the University of Chicago on Wednesday, Gandhi said the Congress's and opposition's strategy is to expose what is going on and "take the beating" until the people of India realise that the "system has been fully demolished".

BJP Slams Gandhi's Foreign Remarks

Attacking Gandhi over his remarks in Chicago, the BJP accused him of attempting to undermine the country's democratic institutions from foreign soil. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticised Gandhi for making what he termed inaccurate statements about India during his foreign visits.

On Gandhi's allegations of vote theft and lack of democracy in India, Rijiju questioned how the opposition could hold protests and criticise the government if democratic freedom was absent in the country.

BJP spokesperson C R Kesavan also accused Gandhi of maligning the integrity of India's electoral process on foreign soil, alleging that his remarks reflected contempt for constitutional institutions and disdain for the country's democratic process.

Gandhi Explains "Vote Chori" Allegations

In his remarks at the University of Chicago, Gandhi said, "2014 elections, we already believe that there was something wrong because the margins were just unexplainable... we could not say anything because we had no proof."

"Even when I got the proof and I demonstrated the proof to our political leaders in the Congress party, they said -- 'please dont say this'. For us, Indian democracy is sacred. For me to even say that there is a problem in Indian democracy is difficult without 100, 200, 300 per cent proof," he said during the interaction moderated by Prof Robert Pape.

"What happens to all the opposition workers if we tell them, okay, don't contest the elections? If we say that we are not going to contest elections, we end Indian democracy that minute. And we don't want to end the structure of Indian democracy," Gandhi said.

Gandhi said the opposition does not want to break the electoral structure. If the opposition were to state that it was not going to fight elections, then in the minds of the Indian people, that process would become "illegitimate", Gandhi said, adding that "we don't want that".

"So, it has caused us, the whole opposition, tremendous pain but we are purposely not taking that stand and we are confident... the Election Commission itself is now giving us information from inside, so it is only a question of time that structure collapses. The senior people in the Election Commission are now saying 'we can't do this anymore'," Gandhi said.

Gandhi On Israel-Gaza Conflict

In his remarks, Gandhi also spoke about the Israel-Gaza conflict.

"We have a good relationship with Israel... We are a country of 1.5 billion people and our foreign policy should be based on what is good for us and not based on what's good for someone else," he said.

"I condemn what happened in October. I think that was absolutely horrible, should never have happened. Killing innocent people is absolutely wrong. But I also condemn what Israel has done in Gaza," the former Congress chief said.

The Congress has condemned the attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7, 2023, but has also called out Israel's "catastrophic and disproportionate" response, slamming its actions in Gaza.

Previous US Comments And BJP's Reaction

Gandhi's remarks at the University of Chicago came a day after he said in New York that India was sitting on an "economic disaster" with a massive unemployment problem while also flagging the issue of electoral "rigging". His comments at Columbia University also drew a backlash from the BJP.

The BJP accused the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha of attempting to tarnish India's image on foreign soil. The ruling party alleged that his remarks on the country's economy, democracy and electoral system were aimed at undermining its global standing.

BJP chief Nitin Nabin said on Wednesday that Gandhi raised questions about all of the country's constitutional institutions, which was ironic coming from those who frequently invoked democracy and yet were responsible for its greatest subversions.