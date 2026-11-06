'There was never any bitterness': Praful Patel meets Sharad Pawar

Senior NCP leader Praful Patel recently met NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai, highlighting that strong family bonds persist despite significant political differences following the 2023 party split.

IMAGE: NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar leaves after being discharged from the Ruby Hall Clinic after two days under medical observation following complaints of pleuritic pain, in Pune. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Praful Patel met NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Thursday night.

Patel stated that despite political differences, he maintains cordial family relations with Sharad Pawar, asserting no bitterness.

The leaders discussed the prevailing political situation during their meeting.

The visit comes after the 2023 NCP split and recent meetings of NCP leaders with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Both NCP factions have ruled out a merger, with Sharad Pawar recently stating his party would not merge.

Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel has said he continued to share cordial and family relations with Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar despite political differences, asserting that there was never any bitterness between them.

Patel, who met Pawar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Thursday night, said he visited the veteran leader to enquire about his health, which he described as excellent.

Family Bonds Amidst Political Divide

"There were political differences, but there was never any bitterness. I have always continued meeting Pawar saheb from time to time. We have family relations, which will continue," Patel said.

He said they also discussed the prevailing political situation.

Patel said Pawar was in good spirits and smiling in his characteristic style.

NCP Split And Recent Developments

The 85-year-old NCP-SP supremo was admitted to the south Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after discharge from Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic, where he was undergoing treatment since Monday.

The Sharad Pawar-founded NCP split in 2023 after a group of party leaders, including Patel, joined the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra under the leadership of late Ajit Pawar.

Subsequently, the Ajit Pawar faction got the party name and its symbol, while Sharad Pawar's group became NCP-SP.

Praful Patel's visit to Pawar came against the backdrop of senior NCP leaders meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi without their party head Sunetra Pawar and her Sons Parth and Jay.

The meeting with Shah came amid reports that the NCP leadership is not happy with Parth Pawar's growing influence in the party.

Both the NCP and the NCP-SP have ruled out a merger between the two factions.

Sharad Pawar recently said his party would not merge with any other party, but those wishing to join it were welcome to do so.