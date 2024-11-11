News
Their religion not in danger, party is: Riteish takes on BJP

Their religion not in danger, party is: Riteish takes on BJP

Source: PTI
November 11, 2024 13:40 IST
People claim their religion is in danger, but it is their party that is in danger, and they are praying to save it, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh said while campaigning for his brother and Maharashtra Congress leader.

IMAGE: Actor Riteish Deshmukh (right) campaigns for his brother and Congress candidate from Latur (Rural), Dhiraj Deshmukh. Photograph: Courtesy, Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh/Instagram

The actor was campaigning in Latur for his younger brother, Congress candidate Dhiraj Deshmukh, who will take on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Ramesh Karad in the Latur (Rural) assembly seat in the November 20 Maharashtra polls.

 

Addressing a rally on Sunday night, Riteish said, "Lord Krishna said karma (work) is dharma (religion). The one who works sincerely is doing dharma. Those who don't work need religion."

"Those who claim their religion is in danger, it is their party that is in danger, and they are praying to their dharma to save their party and themselves. Tell them we will take care of our religion, you first speak about development," he said.

The educated youth of the state don't have jobs, and it is the government's responsibility to give them employment, the actor said, adding that farmers were not getting a good price for their produce.

He pointed out that in the 2019 assembly polls, Dhiraj won by a margin of 1.21 lakh votes, urging people to vote in such a way that the opposition candidate loses his deposit.

Riteish urged the youth to recognise the significance of their vote, stressing the need to protect the dignity and rights of every citizen while safeguarding Maharashtra's identity. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
