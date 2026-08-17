'Their demands are legitimate': Rahul Gandhi asks Jharkhand CM to meet protesting students

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has formally urged Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to directly engage with student protestors addressing recruitment irregularities, underscoring the legitimacy of their peaceful demands and the importance of resolving the issue.

IMAGE: Bhartiya Janata Party MP Kangna Ranaut and other NDA leaders take out a march and stage a protest at Makar Dwar of Parliament over police action against protesting students in Ranchi, Jharkhand, during the Monsoon Session, in New Delhi on August 11, 2026. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points Rahul Gandhi has written to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren regarding ongoing student protests over recruitment irregularities.

Gandhi emphasised that the student protests are peaceful and their demands for addressing examination issues are legitimate.

The Congress leader urged Soren to personally meet with student representatives to resolve their remaining concerns.

Gandhi highlighted the Congress party's belief in the right to peaceful protest and its support for students against paper leaks.

He also criticised the alleged capture of the Indian education system by the RSS and BJP, transforming it into a tool for exploitation.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over the student protests in the state, urging him to personally meet with representatives of the protesting students and take appropriate action towards the resolution of the issue.

Gandhi stressed that the protest by the students in Jharkhand has been peaceful and their demands are legitimate.

The Congress is part of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led government in Jharkhand.

Gandhi's Call For Student Solidarity

In his letter to Soren, Gandhi said the youth of India is its future and asserted that 'we owe them our solidarity and support at this moment of crisis'.

'The Congress party believes that the right to peaceful protest as enshrined in the Constitution of India is one of the central pillars of our democracy. We have, therefore, offered our full support to students protesting paper leaks and irregularities in the education system over the last few months,' the Leader of Opposition said in his letter.

It is also our belief that the Indian education system has been captured by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party and transformed into a tool for the exploitation and oppression of students, Gandhi said.

It is no longer the robust knowledge system that it used to be a decade ago, he added.

Addressing Jharkhand's Recruitment Concerns

'As you are aware, students in Jharkhand have also been protesting irregularities in the State recruitment examinations. Their protest has been peaceful, and their demands are legitimate,' Gandhi said in his letter to Soren dated August 14.

'I appreciate that the Jharkhand government has begun a dialogue with them through a committee instituted by you. I believe that there is also agreement on several demands raised by the students. However, the protests continue, and some students remain on an indefinite hunger strike,' Gandhi said.

Urgent Action For Student Grievances

'I am writing to suggest that you personally meet with representatives of the protesting students. This will help reinforce the government's commitment to resolve their remaining concerns,' the former Congress chief said.

Asserting that the youth of India is its future, Gandhi said the students must be given all solidarity and support at this moment of crisis.

'Please do your utmost to hear them out and take appropriate action towards the resolution of this issue,' Gandhi said.