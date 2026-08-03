The Valley Blooms in Purple

Umar Ganie captures the blooming lavender fields, often called India's Purple Paradise, in Ganderbal, central Kashmir.
The blooming lavender fields in the Ganderbal district of central Kashmir have emerged as a popular attraction, drawing scores of visitors eager to experience the vibrant purple landscape and soothing fragrance of the flowering crop.
Tourists and locals were seen strolling through the fields, taking photographs and enjoying the picturesque surroundings as the lavender reached peak bloom.
The flowering season has added to the district's appeal, offering visitors a unique agri-tourism experience.
Kashmir's Purple Paradise
Key Points
- The blooming lavender fields in Ganderbal have become a major seasonal attraction, drawing tourists, photographers and nature lovers.
- The vibrant purple blooms, mountain backdrop and soothing fragrance make the fields a favourite for selfies and family outings.
- Lavender cultivation is also providing farmers with an additional source of income through essential oil and aromatic plant farming.
Lavender Season Is Here
Lavender cultivation has gained significant popularity in Kashmir in recent years due to the plant's high commercial value and diverse applications.
Known for its calming aroma, lavender is widely used in the production of essential oils, cosmetics, perfumes, herbal medicines, food products, and beverages.
The increasing cultivation of lavender is also providing farmers with an alternative high-value crop, while boosting rural tourism and supporting the region's growing aromatic and medicinal plant sector.
The blooming fields continue to attract nature lovers and photography enthusiasts from across the Valley and beyond.
Why Tourists Love Ganderbal
Where Kashmir Turns Purple
A Sea of Purple Blooms
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff