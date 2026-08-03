The Valley Blooms in Purple

Umar Ganie captures the blooming lavender fields, often called India's Purple Paradise, in Ganderbal, central Kashmir.

IMAGE: A visitor records a selfie while enjoying the blooming lavender fields in Ganderbal, central Kashmir. All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

The blooming lavender fields in the Ganderbal district of central Kashmir have emerged as a popular attraction, drawing scores of visitors eager to experience the vibrant purple landscape and soothing fragrance of the flowering crop.

Tourists and locals were seen strolling through the fields, taking photographs and enjoying the picturesque surroundings as the lavender reached peak bloom.

The flowering season has added to the district's appeal, offering visitors a unique agri-tourism experience.

IMAGE: A couple poses for a selfie amid the vibrant lavender fields.

Kashmir's Purple Paradise

Key Points The blooming lavender fields in Ganderbal have become a major seasonal attraction, drawing tourists, photographers and nature lovers.

The vibrant purple blooms, mountain backdrop and soothing fragrance make the fields a favourite for selfies and family outings.

Lavender cultivation is also providing farmers with an additional source of income through essential oil and aromatic plant farming.

Lavender Season Is Here

Lavender cultivation has gained significant popularity in Kashmir in recent years due to the plant's high commercial value and diverse applications.

Known for its calming aroma, lavender is widely used in the production of essential oils, cosmetics, perfumes, herbal medicines, food products, and beverages.

The increasing cultivation of lavender is also providing farmers with an alternative high-value crop, while boosting rural tourism and supporting the region's growing aromatic and medicinal plant sector.

The blooming fields continue to attract nature lovers and photography enthusiasts from across the Valley and beyond.

Why Tourists Love Ganderbal

IMAGE: Visitors walk through rows of blooming lavender against the backdrop of Kashmir's mountains.

IMAGE: Visitors take in the scenic beauty of the expansive lavender fields in Ganderbal.

IMAGE: A photographer captures portraits as visitors enjoy the colourful lavender blooms.

Where Kashmir Turns Purple

IMAGE: A honeybee feeds on nectar from fragrant lavender blossoms in the blooming fields.

IMAGE: A family poses for a keepsake photograph amid the blooming lavender fields.

A Sea of Purple Blooms

IMAGE: A yellow and white butterfly rests on delicate lavender blossoms.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff