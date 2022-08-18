News
Rediff.com  » News » The Soldier Who Died On Siachen In 1984

The Soldier Who Died On Siachen In 1984

By Rediff News Bureau
August 18, 2022 14:31 IST
IMAGE: Indian Army personnel in Leh, August 17, 2022, carry the mortal remains of Lance Naik Chandrashekhar Harbola, who died during Operation Meghdoot on the Siachen Glacier in 1984. His remains were found on the glacier after 38 years. Photograph: @firefurycorps/Twitter/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Army personnel pay tribute to Lance Naik Chandrashekhar Harbola in Haldwani, August 17, 2022. Photograph: @suryacommand/Twitter/PTI Photo
 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
