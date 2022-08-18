The Soldier Who Died On Siachen In 1984

IMAGE: Indian Army personnel in Leh, August 17, 2022, carry the mortal remains of Lance Naik Chandrashekhar Harbola, who died during Operation Meghdoot on the Siachen Glacier in 1984. His remains were found on the glacier after 38 years. Photograph: @firefurycorps/Twitter/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Army personnel pay tribute to Lance Naik Chandrashekhar Harbola in Haldwani, August 17, 2022. Photograph: @suryacommand/Twitter/PTI Photo

