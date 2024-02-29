The Prime Minister Born On February 29

Morarji Desai, India's first non Congress prime minister, was born on February 29, 1896.

Mr Desai was 81 when he was elected prime minister and ruled India for two years, from March 1977 to July 1999.

An austere and forbidding individual, he was a Gandhian who rigidly adhered to the spirit of the law; his colleagues in the Janata Party and earlier in the Congress found him stubborn and exceedingly difficult to deal with.

Glimpses from Morarjibhai's all-too-brief as prime minister:

IMAGE: Then acting President B D Jatti swears in Morarji Desai as India's first non-Congress prime minister on March 24, 1977. Photograph: India Abroad Archives

IMAGE: Prime Minister Morarji Desai addresses the nation for the first time from the rampart of the Red Fort on the 30th anniversary of India's Independence, August 15, 1977. Photograph: Collect UNIPRESS Hong Kong/United Press International Photo/India Abroad Archives

IMAGE: Mr Desai absorbed in reading official papers. Photograph: India Abroad Archives

IMAGE: Mr Desai in conversation with the then service chiefs General T N Raina, Chief of the Army Staff, Admiral Jal Cursetji, Chief of the Naval Staff, and Air Chief Marshal Hrishikesh Moolgaokar in New Delhi, three days after taking charge as prime minister, March 27, 1977. Photograph: India Abroad Archives

IMAGE: Mr Desai had a providential escape when the aircraft in which he was travelling to Jorhat met with an accident on November 4, 1977.

When he returned to New Delhi, he was received by President Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, Vice-President B D Jatti, central ministers and others. Photograph: NPA photo/India Abroad Archives

IMAGE: Mr Desai (back to camera), Janata Party President Chandra Shekhar, central ministers Jagjivan Ram, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Charan Singh meet for dinner at the prime minister's home in New Delhi, April 5, 1978. Photograph: Pana India/India Abroad Archives

IMAGE: Mr Chandra Shekhar, Mr Desai, Mr Jagjivan Ram and Mr C B Gupta at the Janata Party national executive meeting in New Delhi, December 28, 1978. Photograph: Gian Prakash/India Abroad Archives

IMAGE: Mr Desai at his press conference at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi January 20, 1979.

Then Infromation and Broadcasting Minister L K Advani can also be seen. Photograph: Pana India/India Abroad Archives

IMAGE: Mr Desai inaugurates a badminton tournament for MPs in New Delhi on May 14, 1979. Photograph: Pana India/India Abroad Archives

IMAGE: Mr Desai is warmly greeted by the Indian community at Moscow airport, June 12, 1979. Photograph: United Press International Photo/India Abroad Archives

IMAGE: Mr Desai watches as finishing touches are given to a bust of himself by Sculptor G M Kolhatkar. Photograph: India Abroad Archives

IMAGE: Then Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar and then Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar meet Mr Desai at his home, November 18, 1990. Photograph: UNI Photo/India Abroad Archives

IMAGE: Mr Desai chats with BJP leader L K Advani at his home in Mumbai, July 19, 1991 as a young Kirit Somaiya listens in. Photograph: UNI Photo/India Abroad Archives

IMAGE: Then Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao greets Mr Desai on his 100th birthday, February 28, 1995. Photograph: PIB/PTI/India Abroad Archives

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com