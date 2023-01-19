News
Rediff.com  » News » The Nizam Is Laid To Rest

The Nizam Is Laid To Rest

By REDIFF NEWS
January 19, 2023 14:56 IST
Mir Barkat Ali Khan, also known as Mukarram Jah Bahadur, the 8th Nizam of Hyderabad, passed away in Istanbul on January 14, 2023.

The Nizam was laid to rest at the Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad with full State honours. Thousands of mourners took part in the funeral procession.

 

IMAGE: Mourners carry the Nizam's coffin. All Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Mourners at the Mecca Masjid.

 

IMAGE: The Nizam's coffin is carried to the Mecca Masjid.

 

IMAGE: A view of the mourners.

 

IMAGE: Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy with former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir and others pay their respects to the Nizam at the Chowmahalla palace.

 

IMAGE: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao extends his condolences to Princess Esra at the Chowmahalla palace.

 

IMAGE: KCR with Princess Esra, 86, the Nizam's first wife and the mother of his children, son Azmet and daughter Shekhya.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
