The Night When Rain Swallowed A Town In J&K

A suspected cloudburst triggered a massive landslide in Thathri town in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district early Tuesday, July 7, 2026, after hours of heavy rainfall.
Floodwaters, mud and boulders swept through the area, damaging at least 10 houses and 25 shops while burying several vehicles.
Roads were blocked and buildings suffered extensive damage.
Authorities confirmed that no casualties or injuries have been reported, and officials are assessing the extent of the losses.
Key Points
- Suspected cloudburst triggered a major landslide in Thathri, Doda district, after heavy overnight rainfall.
- Floodwaters, mud and large rocks buried houses, shops and several vehicles.
- Preliminary assessment shows at least 10 houses and 25 shops were damaged.
- Roads were blocked as debris spread across large parts of the town.
- No casualties have been reported; authorities are assessing the full extent of the damage.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff