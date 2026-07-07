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The Night When Rain Swallowed A Town In J&K

By REDIFF NEWS July 07, 2026 20:27 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A suspected cloudburst triggered a massive landslide in Thathri town in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district early Tuesday, July 7, 2026, after hours of heavy rainfall.

Floodwaters, mud and boulders swept through the area, damaging at least 10 houses and 25 shops while burying several vehicles.

Roads were blocked and buildings suffered extensive damage.

Authorities confirmed that no casualties or injuries have been reported, and officials are assessing the extent of the losses.

Doda - cloudburst, landslide

IMAGE: A car struck under debris caused by the flash flood in Doda. All photographs: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Suspected cloudburst triggered a major landslide in Thathri, Doda district, after heavy overnight rainfall.
  • Floodwaters, mud and large rocks buried houses, shops and several vehicles.
  • Preliminary assessment shows at least 10 houses and 25 shops were damaged.
  • Roads were blocked as debris spread across large parts of the town.
  • No casualties have been reported; authorities are assessing the full extent of the damage.
 

Doda - cloudburst, landslide

IMAGE: A damaged house after the flash flood and landslide in Thathri, here and below.

 

Doda - cloudburst, landslide

 

Doda - cloudburst, landslide

IMAGE: Damaged shops after the flash flood and landslide in Thathri, here and below.

 

Doda - cloudburst, landslide

 

Doda - cloudburst, landslide

 

Doda - cloudburst, landslide

IMAGE: Household items lie damaged after the flash flood and landslide in Thathri.

 

Doda - cloudburst, landslide

IMAGE: Several damaged structures due to the severe cloudburst that struck the upper reaches of Thathri, here and below.

 

Doda - cloudburst, landslide

 

Doda - cloudburst, landslide

 

Doda - cloudburst, landslide

IMAGE: An overturned vehicle, boulders and debris in Thathri.

 

Doda - cloudburst, landslide

IMAGE: People walk over the debris that lies scattered in Thathri, here and below.

 

Doda - cloudburst, landslide

 

Doda - cloudburst, landslide

 

Doda - cloudburst, landslide

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

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