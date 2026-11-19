"The Gilded Age" stars Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector share their profound concerns about Artificial Intelligence, drawing striking parallels between its rapid advancement and the transformative yet often destructive industrial revolution depicted in their period drama.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector, stars of "The Gilded Age", compare the current AI boom to the rapid technological changes of the late 19th-century industrial revolution.

Coon believes AI has taken on an almost religious dimension, with its unforeseen consequences potentially greater and more mysterious than those of past industrial growth.

Spector likens AI's expansion to the chaotic and wasteful development of 19th-century railroads, which also led to the destruction of indigenous communities.

Both actors express concern about AI's fundamental impact on human life, with Spector particularly worried about the intentions of those driving the technology.

The HBO drama "The Gilded Age", starring Coon and Spector, returned with its fourth season, which is currently streaming in India on JioHotstar.

Drawing a parallel between AI and the rapid technological advancements in the late 19th century America, an era that forms the backdrop of their period show "The Gilded Age", actors Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector say it is hard not to worry about the new technology and its impact on society.

Coon, known for her roles on prestige dramas such as "Fargo" and "The White Lotus", plays Bertha Russell opposite Spector, who stars as her husband George Russell, a powerful railroad tycoon whose business ambitions place the couple at the centre of New York's rapidly changing social and economic landscape in the 1880s.

In a roundtable interview with international media, Coon and Spector talked about the uncanny resemblance between the advancements in AI and the industrial revolution.

AI's Unforeseen Societal Impact

"The innovation that was happening at the turn of the century in the industrial revolution, in some ways, I think you could foresee a lot of the consequences. And yet there were still unforeseen impacts of the growth of this industrial age and the way labour was being exploited in this time," Coon said while responding to a question from PTI.

The actor believes AI has acquired an almost religious dimension and society does not yet understand how fundamentally it could change human life.

"It's more like a belief system than it is just an industrial system being put into place. And I feel in that way that the unforeseen consequences are even greater and more mysterious," she added.

Historical Parallels: Railroads and AI

Spector, whose credits include "Homeland", "Pearson", "The Plot Against America" and the film "Permission", compared the current AI boom to the expansion of the railroads that happened in 19th century across the United States, especially the transcontinental railroad that was done under mostly private auspices.

"It involved enormous graft, enormous waste. It was done prior to there being an actual demand for the railroad. And if you look at it in retrospect, the way it developed, you think this was so irrational. This was so chaotic and as a result, so much capital was wasted," he said.

According to Spector, the expansion of railways facilitated the displacement and destruction of indigenous communities in the name of national progress.

"There was this idea of providential destiny of the United States and of its capitalists that the land and this place belonged to them almost by God's decree. And it allowed and justified this theft of land and the destruction of millions of lives of indigenous people who were there as that railroad and consequently the rest of the United States proceeded westward through the frontier," he added.

Grappling With Technological Change

Coon, also known for her performances in films such as "Gone Girl" and "Ghostbusters: Afterlife", said it is hard to anticipate what the impacts of the new technology will be.

"You can speculate about the economics of it, the bubble, but we have no idea how it's going to change us fundamentally... And I just feel like, 'Oh, it's really hard to wrap our arms around it'. But we should know that it will change us and that we really don't have a grasp on exactly how," she said.

Spector, who has worked across theatre, films and television, said there were many instances in the making of America that "could fairly be described as genocide".

The actor said he was more concerned about the people driving the AI boom than the technology itself.

"I think watching AI, it's hard not to worry that some similar dynamics are at play. I fear a lot more the intentions of the people who are creating this technology than the technology itself. So there are many parallels but also a lot to be learned by looking back in the 19th century and seeing how flawed the progression of this technology was," he added.

The HBO original drama by Julian Fellowes, who is also the brain behind period drama "Downton Abbey", returned with its fourth season, which is currently streaming in India on JioHotstar.