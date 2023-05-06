News
'The film exposes...': 'The Kerala Story' made tax-free in MP

'The film exposes...': 'The Kerala Story' made tax-free in MP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 06, 2023 16:53 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday announced to give tax-free status to The Kerala Story in the state, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi credited the movie for bringing out terror conspiracies and used it to attack the Congress during a rally in Karnataka.

IMAGE: People walk past a poster of newly released film The Kerala Story, at Aries Plex SL Cinemas, in Thiruvananthapuram. Photograph: ANI Photo

"We have already made a law against religious conversion in Madhya Pradesh. Since this film creates awareness, everyone should watch this film. Parents, children and daughters should watch it. That's why the Madhya Pradesh government is giving tax-free status to the movie The Kerala Story,” Chouhan said.

The CM said that the film exposes the conspiracies of ‘love jihad', religious conversion and terrorism and its “hideous” face.

‘Love jihad' is a term often used by right-wing activists to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage.

 

This film tells how the daughters ruin their lives after getting entangled in the web of ‘love jihad' due to momentary sentimentality, said Chouhan and added, “This film also exposes the design of terrorism.”

In a rally in Ballari in poll-bound Karnataka, PM Modi said on Friday, “Such a beautiful state of the country, where people are hardworking and talented. The Kerala Story film brings out terror conspiracies happening in that state.”

“It is unfortunate that Congress can be seen standing with this terror trend that is seeking to ruin the country. Congress is even indulging in backdoor political bargaining with people having terror inclinations. People of Karnataka should be cautious about Congress,” added Modi.

Karnataka votes for a new assembly on May 10.

The results will be announced on May 13.

