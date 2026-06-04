The Deadly Hotel Fire: The Day After

Glimpses from the aftermath of the deadly hotel fire in Malviya Nagar, New Delhi.

IMAGE: A police officer walks between security tapes at the hotel fire site in New Delhi. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Key Points Authorities secured the area as emergency teams responded to the hotel fire in central New Delhi.

Residents and first responders assisted evacuation efforts while investigations into the incident began.

Medical personnel, firefighters and police coordinated operations at the scene following the blaze.

Security Perimeter Established

IMAGE: Mohammad Shoaib, who said he helped rescue victims, speaks to the media at the hotel fire site. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Witness Describes Rescue Efforts

IMAGE: Firefighters work amid the aftermath of the hotel fire. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Firefighters Continue Operations

IMAGE: Firefighters and police officers coordinate response efforts at the hotel fire site. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Joint Response At Scene

IMAGE: Firefighters and police personnel continue work around the affected hotel premises. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Authorities Assess Impact

IMAGE: A medical team arrives at the hotel fire site. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Diplomats and police personnel conduct an on-ground assessment at the site of the Malviya Nagar fire incident. Photograph: ANI Photo

Diplomats Visit Fire Site

IMAGE: Diplomats accompanied by police personnel inspect the affected area during an assessment visit. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ground Assessment Continues

IMAGE: Union Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh meets an injured foreign national affected by the incident at the Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket. Photograph: @KVSinghMPGonda X/ANI Photo

Chief Minister Meets Survivors

IMAGE: Kirti Vardhan Singh interacts with injured victims at AIIMS. Photograph: @KVSinghMPGonda X/ANI Photo

Minister Reviews Medical Care

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta meets injured victims of the tragedy at the Max Hospital. Photograph: Delhi CMO/ANI Photo

Support For The Injured

IMAGE: Family members of victims who lost their lives in the fire incident gather outside the Max Hospital. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff and Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff