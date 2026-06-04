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The Deadly Hotel Fire: The Day After

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

June 04, 2026 15:03 IST

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Glimpses from the aftermath of the deadly hotel fire in Malviya Nagar, New Delhi.

 

Police secure fire site

IMAGE: A police officer walks between security tapes at the hotel fire site in New Delhi. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

Key Points

  • Authorities secured the area as emergency teams responded to the hotel fire in central New Delhi.
  • Residents and first responders assisted evacuation efforts while investigations into the incident began.
  • Medical personnel, firefighters and police coordinated operations at the scene following the blaze.

Security Perimeter Established

Resident recounts rescue

IMAGE: Mohammad Shoaib, who said he helped rescue victims, speaks to the media at the hotel fire site. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

Witness Describes Rescue Efforts

Firefighters battle aftermath

IMAGE: Firefighters work amid the aftermath of the hotel fire. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

Firefighters Continue Operations

Emergency response underway

IMAGE: Firefighters and police officers coordinate response efforts at the hotel fire site. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

Joint Response At Scene

Teams assess damage

IMAGE: Firefighters and police personnel continue work around the affected hotel premises. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

Authorities Assess Impact

Medical team arrives

IMAGE: A medical team arrives at the hotel fire site. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

Assessment at fire site

IMAGE: Diplomats and police personnel conduct an on-ground assessment at the site of the Malviya Nagar fire incident. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Diplomats Visit Fire Site

Officials inspect location

IMAGE: Diplomats accompanied by police personnel inspect the affected area during an assessment visit. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Ground Assessment Continues

Minister meets injured

IMAGE: Union Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh meets an injured foreign national affected by the incident at the Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket. Photograph: @KVSinghMPGonda X/ANI Photo

 

Chief Minister Meets Survivors

Injured receive support

IMAGE: Kirti Vardhan Singh interacts with injured victims at AIIMS. Photograph: @KVSinghMPGonda X/ANI Photo

 

Minister Reviews Medical Care

Chief Minister visits victims

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta meets injured victims of the tragedy at the Max Hospital. Photograph: Delhi CMO/ANI Photo

 

Support For The Injured

Families mourn victims

IMAGE: Family members of victims who lost their lives in the fire incident gather outside the Max Hospital. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff and Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

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