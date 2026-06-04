The Deadly Hotel Fire: The Day After

Glimpses from the aftermath of the deadly hotel fire in Malviya Nagar, New Delhi.
IMAGE: A police officer walks between security tapes at the hotel fire site in New Delhi. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
Key Points
- Authorities secured the area as emergency teams responded to the hotel fire in central New Delhi.
- Residents and first responders assisted evacuation efforts while investigations into the incident began.
- Medical personnel, firefighters and police coordinated operations at the scene following the blaze.
Security Perimeter Established
IMAGE: Mohammad Shoaib, who said he helped rescue victims, speaks to the media at the hotel fire site. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
Witness Describes Rescue Efforts
IMAGE: Firefighters work amid the aftermath of the hotel fire. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
Firefighters Continue Operations
IMAGE: Firefighters and police officers coordinate response efforts at the hotel fire site. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
Joint Response At Scene
IMAGE: Firefighters and police personnel continue work around the affected hotel premises. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
Authorities Assess Impact
IMAGE: A medical team arrives at the hotel fire site. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
IMAGE: Diplomats and police personnel conduct an on-ground assessment at the site of the Malviya Nagar fire incident. Photograph: ANI Photo
Diplomats Visit Fire Site
IMAGE: Diplomats accompanied by police personnel inspect the affected area during an assessment visit. Photograph: ANI Photo
Ground Assessment Continues
IMAGE: Union Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh meets an injured foreign national affected by the incident at the Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket. Photograph: @KVSinghMPGonda X/ANI Photo
Chief Minister Meets Survivors
IMAGE: Kirti Vardhan Singh interacts with injured victims at AIIMS. Photograph: @KVSinghMPGonda X/ANI Photo
Minister Reviews Medical Care
IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta meets injured victims of the tragedy at the Max Hospital. Photograph: Delhi CMO/ANI Photo
Support For The Injured
IMAGE: Family members of victims who lost their lives in the fire incident gather outside the Max Hospital. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff and Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff