'That's life': Robert Vadra pens note for son Raihan amid photo exhibition row

Robert Vadra has publicly supported his son Raihan Vadra following a controversy surrounding his photo exhibition.

IMAGE: Businessman Robert Vadra penned a heartfelt note supporting his son Raihan Vadra amidst a row over his photo exhibition. Photograph: Robert Vadra on Instagram

Key Points Raihan Vadra's exhibition, 'No Idea Is Final', had certain pictures of the recent "vote chori" protests removed by the Bikaner House administration.

Robert Vadra believes his son will emerge stronger and wiser with every experience despite facing headwinds.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra last week criticised the incident, stating that fear of expression indicates a loss of power.

The Bikaner House Society cited inconsistency with its policy for the removal of photographs.

Amid the row over Raihan Vadra's photo exhibition, businessman Robert Vadra on Sunday penned a heartfelt note to him, saying his son continues to face his fair share of headwinds but will emerge stronger and wiser with every experience.

Support Amidst Controversy

Sharing pictures of his son Raihan capturing the recent "vote chori" protests in the national capital, Robert Vadra said, "There he is! Minding his own business, passionately committed to his work, and sensibly respecting everyone's sentiments."

Yet, he continues to face his fair share of headwinds, said the businessman who is Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband.

But that's life, every challenge is a lesson and every hurdle an opportunity to grow stronger, Robert Vadra said.

"I have no doubt he (Raihan) will emerge stronger and wiser with every experience. My best wishes for him, always. May God bless him with strength, wisdom, and the courage to keep moving forward," Robert Vadra said in a post on Facebook.

Vadra's remarks came days after the Bikaner House administration pulled down many of Raihan's pictures of the recent Delhi protests ahead of his solo exhibition 'No Idea Is Final'. The Bikaner House Society said it had sought the removal of certain photographs after finding them inconsistent with its policy.

In an apparent swipe at the Modi government, Priyanka Gandhi had said last week that when someone with power becomes afraid of the expression of another, he doesn't know it, but he has already lost the very power he is trying to protect.