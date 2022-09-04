Tharoor meets Gehlot amid buzz over him running for Cong president

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in New Delhi on Sunday and discussed party's future as well as the upcoming All India Congress Committee president polls, sources said.

IMAGE: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. Photograph: Ishant Kumar/ANI Photo

The meeting comes amid both leaders being seen as prospective contenders for the post of AICC president.

Sources said the two leaders discussed the party's future going ahead as well as the upcoming polls for the post of AICC president during their meeting that lasted for about half-an-hour.

Gehlot last week had sought to play down reports about him being the frontrunner for the Congress president's post and said efforts will be made till the last minute to persuade Rahul Gandhi to take over the reins of the party again.

Tharoor has said he would decide whether to throw his hat in the ring for the Congress president polls only after the election notification comes out.

Both Gehlot and Tharoor were present at the party's 'Mehengai Par Halla Bol' rally at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi.

Speaking at the rally, Gehlot said, "The people in the BJP are fascists, they only wear the mask of democracy."

"The situation of the entire country is very concerning, the Constitution is being destroyed, democracy is in danger. Modi has forgotten the things he had said during UPA rule," he said.

"The credibility of Gandhis is highest and even more than yours (Modi's), as no one in the Gandhi family has held any position in the government including being the prime minister," he said.

Gehlot said there is an atmosphere of hatred and violence in the country and thus the need for uniting people, and the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Later, in a tweet, Tharoor hailed Rahul Gandhi's 'strong speech' at the party's rally here and noted that huge crowds thronged the Ramlila Maidan for it.

The notification for the Congress president's election will be out on September 22 and the process for filing nominations will be held from September 24 to 30.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 8 and the election, if required, will be held on October 17.

The results will be out on October 19.