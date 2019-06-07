News
Rediff.com  » News » Tharoor gets bail in case related to remarks about PM

Tharoor gets bail in case related to remarks about PM

June 07, 2019 10:52 IST

A Delhi court granted bail to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday on a complaint over his alleged 'scorpion' remarks referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted relief to Tharoor on a personal bond of Rs 20,000 after he appeared before the court and moved bail application.

The court was hearing a criminal defamation complaint filed against Tharoor by Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajeev Babbar, who had said his religious sentiments were hurt by the Congress leader's statement.

