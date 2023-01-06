News
Thank You, Supreme Court!

Thank You, Supreme Court!

By REDIFF NEWS
January 06, 2023 13:24 IST
In a relief to 4,000 families facing imminent threat of demolition of their houses in a bitterly cold winter, the Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Uttarakhand high court order for removal of encroachments from 29 acres of land claimed by the railways in Haldwani, terming it a 'human issue' and saying 50,000 people cannot be uprooted overnight.

According to the railways, there are 4,365 encroachers on the land, while the occupants are holding protests at Haldwani asserting they are its rightful owners.

Many of the occupants claims that they have been residing there for over 50 years, a bench of Justices S K Kaul and A S Oka noted there is a 'human angle' to the problem and the authorities have to find a 'practical way out'.

Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

 

IMAGE: Children from Haldwani express thanks to the Supreme Court which stayed an Uttarakhand high court order to remove encroachments from 29 acres of Railways' land, in Haldwani. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Residents of Haldwani in fear of demolition of their homes in Banbhoolpura get emotional after the Supreme Court stayed the Uttarakhand high court order. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Residents from Haldwani celebrate with sweets after the Supreme Court's order. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Locals from Haldwani celebrate the Supreme Court order. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Locals from Haldwani celebrate the Supreme Court order. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Residents celebrates in Haldwani. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
