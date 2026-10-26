'Thank God Ram didn't hit...': UP CEO's jibe in voter slip row

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa has addressed allegations of caste bias concerning erroneous voter slips, clarifying that software glitches, not casteism, led to bizarre entries like "Ram ne Yadav ko Maara" in electoral rolls.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Office Navdeep Rinwa posts this pic. Photograph: @ceoup/X

Key Points Uttar Pradesh CEO Navdeep Rinwa addressed caste bias allegations on Monday, asserting that "computers and software are not casteist" regarding erroneous voter slips.

The controversy stemmed from AAP MP Sanjay Singh's query about a voter slip where "Ramhit Yadav" was translated to "Ram ne Yadav ko Maara."

Rinwa highlighted another error, "Ram ne Sharma ko Maara," in recent legislative council elections, sarcastically noting the absence of minority targeting.

The CEO explained last week that the software's transliteration function sometimes incorrectly translated names, leading to such errors.

Investigation is underway to prevent recurrence of these mistakes, and officials are urging verification of social media information, warning against forged slips.

Responding to allegations of caste bias over an erroneous voter slip, Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa on Monday said computers and software are not casteist, sarcastically commenting that had the entry read Ram hit a minority ("alpsankhyak"), the authorities would have been accused of communalism too.

UP CEO Addresses Caste Bias Allegations

The response came after AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh questioned Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over an erroneous entry in a voter slip where "Ramhit Yadav" became "Ram ne Yadav ko Maara".

In a post on X in Hindi, Singh said, "Gyanesh Kumar ji, why did Ram hit only a Yadav? Why did Ram not hit any Singh, Pathak, Asthana, Sharma, Rai or Bisht? Is your computer casteist? Are you running the agenda of any political party?"

Responding to Singh, the Uttar Pradesh CEO in a post on X in Hindi, on Monday, said, "A strange name, 'Ram ne Sharma ko Maara', is also present in the voter list of the recent legislative council elections. Computers/software are not casteist."

"We accept that an error was made, but fortunately, even while making the error, no caste discrimination took place. Thank God that Ram did not hit a minority. Otherwise, besides being accused of casteism, we would have also faced allegations of communalism," the CEO remarked sarcastically.

Software Glitches Lead To Erroneous Voter Entries

The CEO's office also shared a voter slip from the recently-held graduate constituency legislative council elections. The slip listed the voter's name as Ravi Sharma, while his father's name appeared as "Ram ne Sharma ko Maara".

The exchange followed instances of erroneous entry in electoral records, raising questions over the role of computer software in preparing voter lists.

Later, Rinwa, in a post on X, said some "bizarre-looking names" had appeared in the voter list during the recently held legislative council elections.

"The reasons behind such mistakes are being looked into and appropriate action is being taken to prevent recurrence," the CEO said.

He said "some forged voter slips" had gone viral on social media and were being displayed or circulated by several established media outlets and prominent individuals. "The person responsible for the forgery will be dealt with as per law," Rinwa added.

Understanding The Cause Of Voter List Errors

The CEO also urged people to verify information related to voter lists circulating on social media with concerned officials before quoting, displaying or publishing it as fact. "Our officials would promptly respond to any factual query," he said.

Last week, Rinwa had explained that the software was designed to transliterate names entered in English into Hindi.

However, in some cases, instead of transliterating names, it translated the words, resulting in incorrect entries. For instance, if "Ramhit Yadav" was mistakenly typed as "Ram Hit Yadav", the software translated it into Hindi as "Ram ne Yadav ko Maara" (Ram hit Yadav).

He said the errors could have been corrected using the editing feature, but some remained in the final list.

Another instance, where "B.Com" was entered in place of father's name in the electoral roll for the legislative council polls, appeared to be a case of human error or negligence, the CEO had said.

Ongoing Efforts To Rectify Electoral Roll Mistakes

Polling for 11 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council was held on October 23, and counting of votes will take place on October 27.